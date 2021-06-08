Stratabound Minerals Corp., Taking Advantage of Gold and Copper Opportunities, CEO Clip Video

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) – President and CEO, Kim Tyler shares how the company is taking advantage of exceptional opportunities to acquire high potential gold and copper projects in premium North American mineral districts.

Stratabound is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Jun 12th – Jun 13th, 2021.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF)

www.stratabound.ca

