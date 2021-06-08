GoviEx Uranium Inc. to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) (the “Company”) announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 12:00PM EDT.

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer of GoviEx, will review the Company’s latest investor presentation, followed by a live Q&A.

GoviEx welcomes all stakeholders, investors and interested individual to register and attend this live event at: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-gxu-otcqb-gvxxf-2021-06-10-120000 Note: To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the above link using the latest version of Goggle Chrome.

Registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company’s website www.goviex.com.