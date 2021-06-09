





EnGold Welcomes Geologist Dr. Gerry Ray to Technical Advisory Board

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) (“EnGold” or the “Company”) reports that EnGold has added leading geoscientist Dr. Gerry Ray Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geo.to its technical advisory board. Dr. Ray’s extensive experience and knowledge of BC mineral deposits will help EnGold’s team explore its 100% owned Lac La Hache Copper Gold Project in the Cariboo region of south-central BC. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. EnGold Welcomes Geologist Dr. Gerry Ray to Technical Advisory Board Back to video Dr. Ray, who completed his studies in England, came to Canada after working in Africa, Asia, South America, and Australia. In British Columbia, he worked with the BC Geological Survey for 21 years, mapping multiple mining districts and studying a variety of deposit types, including gold veins in the Coquihalla Gold Belt and Harrison Lake area. He is best known for his expertise in BC skarns and porphyry systems. A regular contributor to “Economic Geology,” he is now a globally sought-after consultant.

Article content “I am honored to join EnGold’s experienced and dynamic exploration team led by its VP Exploration Mr. Robert Shives,” said Dr. Ray. “Geologically, the 275 sq km Lac La Hache property is dominated by highly prospective Nicola Group rocks and many Cu-Au ± Mo-bearing intrusions. I believe that more economic skarn deposits will be found, in addition to the three significant Cu-Au-Ag skarns already discovered. However, the property’s greatest asset is the likelihood that it hosts a major alkali Cu-Au porphyry system, similar to those worked at the world-class Mount Polley, Afton-Ajax and Copper Mountain mines. It is a very exciting project and I am happy to be part of it.” “I am thrilled that Dr. Ray has agreed to apply his extensive global and highly relevant, BC-specific experience to our project,” said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. “We are building up our technical team of geologists and support staff in preparation for a ramped-up level of exploration, commencing in a few weeks.” In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted incentive stock options to purchase 500,000 shares of EnGold at $0.07 for a period of three years. About EnGold EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring the district-scale alkalic copper-gold porphyry system located on its 100% owned property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC’s prolific Cariboo mining region, home to world-class porphyry deposits. EnGold’s corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities.

Article content Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/ David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and failure to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding plans to raise financing for operations, future exploration programs and operation plans and anticipated timing for completion of the next tranche of the financing. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. EnGold disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87018 #distro

