Sego Raises $390,694.30 from Warrant and Agent Options Being Exercised

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) (“Sego” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that a total of 4,035,855 shares have been issued from the exercise of warrants and Agent Options resulting in the receipt of $390,694.30. The funds will support the Company’s plans to restart the drill program in the Southern Gold Zone of the Miner Mountain Porphyry Copper-Gold project near Princeton, BC on June 15, 2021 (see NR June 2, 2021).

This program will be a continuation of the two drill-hole program initiated April 14, 2021 that returned 1.03 gpt Au over 59 meters and 1.08 gpt Au over 88 meters (See NR May 27, 2021).

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.