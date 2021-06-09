





Halberd Corporation Undertakes Process Toward the Elimination of Alzheimer's Disease

Article content Jackson Center, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB) commences experimentations to eradicate three of the principal components of Alzheimer’s Disease. By eliminating these three critical antigens, which form the basis for neurofibrillary tangles in the brain, Halberd believes that its patented extracorporeal treatment process can slow or stop the progress of the disease. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Halberd Corporation Undertakes Process Toward the Elimination of Alzheimer's Disease Back to video Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd Corporation’s Chief Technical Officer and the inventor of Halberd’s technology, stated, “We believe the most efficient methodology to eliminate the building blocks of neurofibrillary tangles is to physically remove them from cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). Because of the blood-brain barrier, we believe effective treatment cannot be delivered through ingested or injected medications. Throughout history, this fact has been an impenetrable obstacle to combating Alzheimer’s Disease — until now. Halberd’s approach, by contrast to all prior attempts, operates directly at the source — on cerebral spinal fluid. We believe that our approach is the only possible way to overcome the blood-brain barrier issue.”

Article content William A. Hartman, Halberd’s Chairman, President & CEO, commented, “We have already secured the necessary antibodies against Tau, Phosphorylated Tau and Beta Amyloid, which are recognized as the three principal building blocks which have been linked to the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). As we have done successfully in the past with other medical maladies, we are now in the process of conjoining metallic nanoparticles to these antibodies via our patent-pending process. The presence of the metallic nanoparticles conjoined to the antibodies permits eradication of the Alzheimer’s Disease-causing antigens through radiofrequency (RF) and/or laser emissive energy exposure.” “We are now tuning our RF and laser equipment by targeting readily available E. coli antigens for eradication. E. coli has been linked to meningitis and sepsis deaths of three-quarters of a million Americans each year. Given our initial test results to date, we have a high degree of confidence that our AD experimentation will succeed. After completion of our E. coli testing in CSF, we will immediately proceed to eliminate the three Alzheimer’s Disease antigens from CSF using the same RF and/or laser eradication methodology.” Hartman continued, “Alzheimer’s Disease currently afflicts an estimated six million people in the United States alone. By 2050, it is estimated that nearly 14 million Americans over 65 will be so afflictedi. In spite of centuries devoted to finding an effective cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, previously labeled as senility, dementia, etc., we believe that we are on the cusp of developing an effective treatment. We also believe that Halberd’s patented and patent-pending innovations will generate international interest very soon.”

Twitter:@HalberdC About Halberd Corporation. Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies. Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287. Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Article content Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives —

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis. The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19. The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders. [i]https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/alz.12068 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87029 #distro

