Spey Incahuasi Salar TEM Geophysics Update

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC Pink: SPEYF)(“Spey” or the “Company”)is pleased to announce that it has completed the surface exploration and TEM geophysics at Salar de Incahuasi (the “Incahuasi Project” or “Incahuasi”) in the Province of Salta, located approximately 45 kilometers from the township of Tolar Grande, Argentina. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Spey Incahuasi Salar TEM Geophysics Update Back to video A Transient Electro Magnetic (“TEM”) geophysics study was conducted over 9 kilometres with three lines done at 200m spacing. The results are being processed in Salta, Argentina and also Vancouver, Canada. Three days of heavy snow slowed work down but this cleared enabling the crew to complete their work. Quantec utilized a center loop sounding method and the loop size was 200m x 200m. Depth of analysis went down to 200-250m below surface and the total number of TEM sites with 200m station intervals was 50 sites. All sites were read using transmitter frequencies of 25 Hz.

Article content Our geology team pegged the lines for the geophysics and were able to take ten 20 litre samples using a motorized augur from 6 locations on the surface of the salar. Given the rain and snow conditions, it was clear that rainwater had soaked into the surface brines. However, they were able to collect 25 surface samples and ten 20 litre samples for processing in Melbourne, Australia. The results of two 20L samples processed so far are very pleasing with one showing a lithium concentration at 143ppm and it appears that the aquifers are stratified. It is expected that the lithium will be more concentrated at depth. The other chemical elements were exceptional for the Ekosolve™ Direct Processing system. Spey Resources chief executive officer and director Nader Vatanchi states, “The initial results are very promising and exciting. We patiently await more data as more detailed information will help the company plan and strategize around its upcoming drill program.” Once the surface samples assays have been processed, a further announcement will be made. Qualified Person Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is independent of the Company but discloses that he is a shareholder of SPEY. About Spey Resources Corp.

Article content Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo British Columbia. For more information, please visit the Company’s public disclosure at www.sedar.com and www.speyresources.ca Contact: Nader Vatanchi

CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca

778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company's mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87046

