Bear Creek Mining Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) (“Bear Creek” or the “Company”) announces that shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business to be acted on at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held via live webcast on June 8, 2021.

In addition to approving other matters described in the Company’s Information Circular dated April 21, 2021, shareholders elected Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Anthony Hawkshaw, Andrew Swarthout, Kevin Morano, Stephen Lang, Alfredo Bullard and Alan Hair to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for the ensuing year, and confirmed, ratified and approved the Company’s stock option plan dated March 19, 2008.

Following the AGM, the Board re-appointed Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Chair of the Company, Anthony Hawkshaw as President and CEO, Paul Tweddle as Chief Financial Officer, Eric Caba as Chief Operating Officer, and Barbara Henderson as Vice President Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary, and constituted its standing committees for the ensuing year including the Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Operating, Safety and Sustainability Committees.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Hawkshaw

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson, VP Corporate Communications

Direct: 604-628-1111 / E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

