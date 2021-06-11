Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2021) – MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) (“MediaValet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). Effective at the market opening on Monday June 14th, 2021 the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX under its existing symbol, “MVP,” and will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MediaValet Announces Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange Back to video

Shareholders of MediaValet are not required to take any action in connection with its TSX listing, as there will be no change in the common shares’ trading symbol or CUSIP.

“We’re pleased to have received final approval by the TSX,” stated David MacLaren, Founder & CEO of MediaValet. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve hit an inflection that makes graduation to the TSX a natural next step as we continue to execute on our mission to be the leading provider of enterprise DAM software. We’re grateful for the growth platform provided by the TSX Venture Exchange and are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead thanks to the TSX, our team at MediaValet, our customers, and our investors.”