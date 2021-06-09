





Herb & CBD Hemp Cigarette Industry Leader Hempacco Announces Completion of Reverse Merger with Shareholders of Green Globe International, Inc., Ticker GGII Earlier this morning the Hempacco became a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Globe - GGII furthering their mission of Disrupting Tobacco(TM) with Herb and CBD Hemp Cigarettes

Article content San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Hempacco Co., Inc. (“Hempacco”) and Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC PINK: GGII) (“Green Globe” or “GGII”) today announced the completion of their previously announced consolidation where GGII acquired Hempacco. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Herb & CBD Hemp Cigarette Industry Leader Hempacco Announces Completion of Reverse Merger with Shareholders of Green Globe International, Inc., Ticker GGII Back to video GGII acquired Hempacco for 70,312,160,174 shares of common stock already issued to Hempacco shareholders. The shares are restricted securities which will not be eligible for resale under Rule 144 for at least one year following the date that Green Globe files registration-statement disclosure information regarding Hempacco, its business operations, and financial statements, with the SEC (and assuming the other requirements of Rule 144 are met at that time), unless the shares are registered with the SEC before then or another exemption from registration is available. “As a publicly-traded company, we believe we are now better positioned than ever to begin our strategy of disrupting the nearly trillion-dollar tobacco industry through our intellectual property, our herb and CBD, CBG hemp smokable products including hemp cigarettes, joint venture agreements to develop, and produce products from our R&D and manufacturing facility in San Diego, and with sales and distribution including our six hundred Hempbox™ vending machines,” said Sandro Piancone, Chairman and CEO of GGII. “Although we are pleased to begin trading on the OTC Markets, one of management’s single highest priorities outside of our Disrupting Tobacco™ and our day-to-day operations is to begin the process of up listing to a more senior exchange, such as the Nasdaq or NYSE.”

Article content Add Name to Hempacco Investor Email List To be added to GGII – Hempacco’s investor email list to be kept apprised of all upcoming IR activities, please subscribe using this link: https://newsroom.newsfilecorp.com/lists/8020/490 or for additional information, please call Investor Relations Partners at 323-380-4500. About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) – Hempacco, Co. Inc.: Hempacco Co., Inc. (formerly known as “The Hempacco Co., Inc.”) is Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including CBG and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc. operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes™. Please note you can purchase CBD Hemp cigarettes Here or copy paste https://www.realstuffsmokables.com and contact us by phone at (775) 473-1201 for any remaining Investment Opportunities as we are seeking to raise growth capital. Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Article content This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company’s assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. # # # Company Contact:

