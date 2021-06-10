





Universal PropTech Names Elizabeth McDonald and Dwayne Matthews to Advisory Board and Announces Option Grant

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) (“UPI” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Elizabeth McDonald and Mr. Dwayne Matthews to the Company’s Advisory Board. Ms. McDonald is the former President of the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance and the Canadian Solar Industries Association. Mr. Matthews is considered a Chief Innovation Evangelist and Future of Education Strategist for school boards, educators and parents and understands and advises regarding new and evolving themes in the 21st century, the future of work and how to help prepare children to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital information driven world. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Universal PropTech Names Elizabeth McDonald and Dwayne Matthews to Advisory Board and Announces Option Grant Back to video In addition, the Company announces it has granted an aggregate of 450,000 stock options (“Options“) to certain consultants and employees pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable into common shares of the Company (“Shares“) at an exercise price of $0.45 per Share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Article content The President and CEO of Universal PropTech Inc., Mr. Chris Hazelton, stated, “We are improving our “Trusted Advisor” relationship with customers, and we are thrilled to grow our team with industry leaders such as Elizabeth and Dwayne.” Mr. Hazelton further commented that, “Recent successes of indoor air quality equipment and building controls sales and mechanical service agreements are enabling us to scale our sales efforts.” “I have known Universal PropTech group for some years and I am excited to work with them and be a part of their focus in delivering innovation in the education sector,” stated Dwayne Matthews. “I look forward to adding value to Universal PropTech’s healthy building approach as they continue to grow and seek out best in class technology solutions. There is a need to educate institutional customers on best practices in procurement of energy efficiency and demand energy resources for the low carbon economy,” stated Elizabeth McDonald. Ms. McDonald will advise the Company on Building Performance and Energy Resources divisions, among other corporate initiatives, while Mr. Matthews will be advising on innovation and sustainability within the education sector across North America. Universal PropTech’s Advisory Board is currently comprised of: Adam Szweras, Robert Daniels, David Berry, Elizabeth McDonald and Dwayne Matthews. About Elizabeth McDonald Ms. McDonald has more than 25 years’ experience as a senior executive, industry advocate, industry advisor and board member in government relations, advocacy, organizational management, and communications. In August of 2012, she accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance, the national voice of energy efficiency and conservation in Canada, and was previously President of Canadian Solar Industries Association, the national trade association that represents the interests of all aspects of the solar industry in Canada. Ms. McDonald retired from that position in October of 2017. Ms. McDonald has previously held senior executive positions in film, television, production and digital media world.

Article content Ms. McDonald has collaborated with the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, who named her an Investment Canada Champion, and she sat on the Building Code Conservation Advisory Council for Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs. In June of 2017, Ms. McDonald was appointed to the board of a new Government of Ontario Agency – the Green Ontario Fund (which was disbanded following the 2018 provincial election). Recently, Ms. McDonald was named to be a Regional Councilor for TVOntario. Elizabeth sits on several Boards. About Dwayne Matthews Mr. Matthews is an innovation evangelist and “future of education” strategist and converges and shares knowledge on the future of education, disruptive technology, and the evolution of work. Mr. Matthews advises governments, boards, educators and parents on the 4th industrial revolution, the future of education, future of work and its impact on national security and prosperity. Mr. Matthews is also an advisory board member for XPRIZE Connect, Future of Learning Lab, a new learning initiative that focuses on the democratization of access to learning through technology that empowers the next generation of innovators, he also sits on the board of Hackergal and the Ontario Virtual School. Mr. Matthews also served as the Senior Education Lead for the Faubert Applied Research Centre. The Faubert Applied Research brought together researchers and experts in cognitive human performance from industry, government, and academia to bridge the gap between research and unmet real life applications.

Article content Mr. Matthews recently addressed the United Nations on issues and opportunities around the future of education, digital literacy, cognitive abilities and the 54 countries of Africa. Before that Mr. Matthews was an international educator at one of the top five private schools in South America and the junior chairperson at a Toronto District School Board school in Toronto, Canada. He was also a member of the core strategic planning team at The FDR International School, in Lima, Peru. Mr. Matthews is a recipient of the BAIE Trailblazer In Innovation Award, and he is also a regular guest and Future of Education expert on Canada’s national breakfast show, YourMorning, as well as The Marilyn Denis Show. About Universal PropTech Inc. Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. (“VCI“), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI’s business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

Article content With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com. Contact Information Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

chazelton@universalproptech.com

(647) 300-2957 Additional Universal PropTech Statement The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYxig8nvpmMeDNaK_6OOSw Please join the conversation on our Universal PropTech supporter’s telegram group at:

https://t.me/UniversalPropTech Forward Looking Statements Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “forecast”, expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

Article content The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87116 #distro

