CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Go Metals Corp. (GOCO)

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – le 9 juin/June 2021) Go Metals Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every fifteen (15) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,663,601 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 10, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Go Metals Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d’une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour quinze (15) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 5 663 601 actions ordinaires.