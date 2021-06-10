Sun Summit Continues to Intersect Multiple Zones of High-Grade and Bulk Tonnage-Style Gold Mineralization at Buck Property, Central BC







Drills 17 metres of 2.97 g/t AuEq and 7.4 metres of 5.84 g/t AuEq in Hole BK21-024 in the Trench zone, and 54 metres of 1.19 g/t AuEq and 31 metres of 1.46 g/t AuEq in Hole BK21-032 in the Horseshoe zone

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Sun Summit Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMN) (OTC Pink: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its fully funded 2021 exploration program on its Buck Property, central B.C. Highlights Trench Zone BK21-024: Numerous high-grade intervals cut throughout the entire hole: 19.71 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent (AuEQ) over 1.4 metres and 14.01 g/t AuEQ over 1.4 metres within 6.35 g/t AuEQ over 7.6 metres, and within a broader interval of 2.97 g/t AuEQ over 17.0 metres near the top of the hole. 42.05 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metre within a broader interval of 5.84 g/t AuEQ over 7.4 metres from 252.6 metres down hole. 16.87 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metre within a broader interval of 2.01 g/t AuEQ over 9.0 metres near the bottom of the hole.

Numerous high-grade intervals cut throughout the entire hole: BK21-026 : Broad zones of bulk tonnage-style gold mineralization with local high-grade gold intercepts: 33.67 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metres within a broader interval of 1.18 g/t AuEQ over 44.1 metres .

: Broad zones of bulk tonnage-style gold mineralization with local high-grade gold intercepts: BK21-025 : Numerous broad zones of bulk tonnage-style gold mineralization: 9.28 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metre within a broader interval of 0.64 g/t AuEQ over 39.0 metres from 123.0 metres down hole. 13.97 g/t AuEQ over 0.8 metres within a broader interval of 1.07 g/t AuEQ over 32.2 metres which is within a wider interval of 0.85 g/t AuEQ over 62.0 metres from deeper in the hole.

: Numerous broad zones of bulk tonnage-style gold mineralization:

Article content Horseshoe zone BK21-032: Multiple broad zones of >1.0 g/t gold mineralization: 2.99 g/t AuEQ over 12.3 metres within a broader interval of 1.19 g/t AuEQ over 54.0 metres from 89.0 metres down hole. 1.46 g/t AuEQ over 31.0 metres within a broader interval of 0.95 g/t AuEQ over 59.1 metres from 192.0 metres down hole.

Multiple broad zones of >1.0 g/t gold mineralization: Note: Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown. AuEQ based on a 65:1 silver to gold ratio. Figure 1. Photograph of sulfide-cemented breccias cut in BK21-032 at 102 metres down hole. Abbreviations: sph = sphalerite, py = pyrite, gn = galena, carb = carbonate, = qtz = quartz To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/87124_c0622daa6498cb72_001full.jpg Sun Summit has drilled 18 holes in 2021. Results from the first five holes were released on May 11th, 2021. Results from six additional holes are reported in this news release (Tables 1 and 2). Results from seven holes from the Horseshoe and Trench zones and peripheral areas remain pending (Figures 2 and 3). Bob Willis, Sun Summit’s CEO commented: “The 2021 drill program continues to deliver significant results in the Trench zone area that is quickly becoming a robust high-grade gold target. Like previously reported results, high-grade gold mineralization was intersected in multiple intervals in multiple holes in the Trench zone and confirms the potential of this target for vein-hosted high-grade gold. What is equally important is the new discovery that bulk tonnage-style disseminated gold mineralization is also present in the Trench zone.”

Article content “We are also very pleased with results from the only hole reported here from the Horseshoe zone. This hole cut multiple zones of >1.0 g/t gold mineralization.” “It is gratifying to report large cumulative gold intercepts in all holes, which were broadly spaced and drilled at multiple different azimuths. Trench to Horseshoe continues to be completely open for further expansion in all directions. Results from remaining drill holes will be released shortly.” Trench zone The five Trench zone holes (BK21-021, 023, 024, 025 and 026; Table 1) were designed to investigate the extent of multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization discovered in BK20-012 (see news release dated January 5th, 2021) and confirmed in BK20-020 (see news release dated May 11th, 2021). Results from the Trench zone are reported in Table 1. Table 1. Assay results – Trench zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEQ (g/t) Trench zone BK21-021 45.0 51.0 6.0 0.86 5.76 0.95 and 88.0 106.0 18.0 0.56 4.56 0.63 and 144.0 159.0 15.0 0.28 7.55 0.40 and 167.9 186.0 18.1 0.39 2.18 0.42 and 197.0 201.0 4.0 0.62 3.56 0.67 and 222.8 230.0 7.3 0.23 3.16 0.27 and 265.0 271.0 6.0 0.39 5.47 0.48 and 293.0 299.0 6.0 0.19 1.50 0.21 and 383.0 385.0 2.0 1.06 2.46 1.09 BK21-022 Previously Reported BK21-023 41.5 65.0 23.5 0.23 2.99 0.28 and 112.1 134.1 22.0 0.69 2.77 0.73 inc 132.5 133.1 0.7 14.25 16.80 14.51 and 140.0 170.5 30.5 0.21 1.00 0.23 and 229.0 288.0 59.0 0.56 5.39 0.64 inc 259.0 278.2 19.2 0.91 7.01 1.01 inc 274.8 278.2 3.4 3.39 13.96 3.61 and 437.0 448.0 11.0 2.08 13.22 2.29 inc 444.0 445.0 1.0 14.55 54.20 15.38 BK21-024 45.0 62.0 17.0 2.79 11.86 2.97 inc 47.0 54.6 7.6 5.99 23.24 6.35 inc 47.0 48.4 1.4 19.35 23.30 19.71 inc 53.2 54.6 1.4 12.65 88.70 14.01 and 74.0 95.0 21.0 0.23 2.91 0.27 and 130.0 133.2 3.2 0.28 5.55 0.37 and 146.0 169.7 23.7 0.31 2.08 0.35 and 193.4 198.8 5.4 0.29 1.84 0.31 and 205.0 213.0 8.0 0.33 4.47 0.40 and 239.0 246.3 7.3 0.36 5.01 0.44 and 252.6 260.0 7.4 5.78 4.16 5.84 inc 259.0 260.0 1.0 41.90 9.53 42.05 and 266.0 275.4 9.4 0.23 3.96 0.29 and 295.4 300.4 5.0 0.82 1.97 0.85 and 308.0 315.0 7.0 0.49 3.10 0.54 and 352.8 361.8 9.0 1.99 1.14 2.01 inc 352.8 353.8 1.0 16.85 1.26 16.87 BK21-025 24.5 28.0 3.5 0.80 2.07 0.83 and 123.0 162.0 39.0 0.58 3.42 0.64 inc 133.0 143.0 10.0 0.87 4.07 0.94 inc 155.0 156.0 1.0 8.96 21.00 9.28 and 187.0 195.0 8.0 0.45 2.46 0.49 and 216.0 224.5 8.4 0.47 7.63 0.59 and 230.0 247.0 17.0 0.18 1.79 0.21 and 251.0 268.1 17.1 0.22 3.07 0.27 and 283.0 286.0 3.0 0.57 16.66 0.82 and 323.0 331.0 8.0 0.22 2.38 0.25 and 344.0 350.0 6.0 0.22 1.35 0.24 and 374.0 436.0 62.0 0.67 11.76 0.85 inc 402.0 434.2 32.2 0.84 15.18 1.07 inc 415.1 434.2 19.2 1.05 16.46 1.31 inc 429.3 430.0 0.8 10.75 209.00 13.97 and 451.0 452.1 1.1 3.94 21.10 4.26 and 458.0 460.5 2.5 1.90 8.40 2.03 BK21-026 3.0 12.0 9.0 0.29 8.17 0.42 and 33.0 36.0 3.0 0.33 5.07 0.40 and 105.0 110.0 5.0 0.30 3.80 0.36 and 115.6 148.4 32.8 0.56 8.27 0.69 inc 118.6 141.4 22.8 0.70 10.80 0.87 and 170.0 214.1 44.1 1.14 2.87 1.18 inc 174.0 178.0 4.0 8.54 6.51 8.64 inc 175.0 176.0 1.0 33.40 17.35 33.67 inc 213.5 214.1 0.6 9.76 9.33 9.90 and 233.0 239.0 6.0 0.26 2.04 0.29 and 278.4 289.1 10.7 0.32 3.61 0.37 and 296.0 314.0 18.0 0.18 1.65 0.20 BK21-027 Assays Pending BK21-028 Assays Pending BK21-029 Assays Pending BK21-030 Assays Pending

Article content AuEQ (gold equivalent) based on a 65:1 silver to gold (Ag:Au) ratio. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.15 g/t gold cutoff with less than five continuous metres of internal dilution. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown. BK21-024 and BK21-023 were drilled steeply to the south to test the extent of high-grade gold mineralization discovered in BK20-012. BK21-024 intersected multiple intervals of high-grade gold mineralization throughout the entire hole (intervals are not true widths) including 19.71 g/t AuEQ over 1.4 metres, 14.01 g/t AuEQ over 1.4 metres, 42.05 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metre, and 16.87 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metre (Figure 3). The deepest high-grade interval at 352.8 metres downhole is approximately 70 metres below the bottom of BK20-012 which hit 7.54 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metre within 1.05 g/t AuEQ over 12.7 metres (see news release dated January 5th, 2021). These high-grade intercepts in BK21-024 are locally within wider intervals of bulk-tonnage style mineralization such as 2.97 g/t AuEQ over 17.0 metres near the top of the hole from 45.0 to 62.0 metres (Table 1). Similarly, BK21-023 intersected numerous broad intervals of bulk tonnage-style mineralization (e.g., 0.64 g/t AuEQ over 59.0 metres including 1.01 g/t AuEQ over 19.2 metres) highlighted by 15.38 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metre within a broader interval of 2.29 g/t AuEQ over 11.0 metres near the bottom of the hole (Figure 3). BK21-026 was drilled to the east and hit multiple intervals of gold mineralization throughout the entire hole highlighted by 1.18 g/t AuEQ over 44.1 metres including 33.67 g/t AuEQ over 1.0 metres from 170.0 to 214.1 metres down hole.

Article content The presence of broad zones of bulk tonnage-style, disseminated gold mineralization with internal local high-grade vein-hosted mineralization was also intersected in BK21-025, collared 150 metres east of BK21-026 and drilled to the east. The hole cut mineralization throughout the entire hole starting with 0.64 g/t AuEQ over 39.0 metres from 123.0 to 162.0 metres and 0.85 g/t AuEQ over 62.0 metres from 374.0 to 436.0 metres down hole (Figure 3).Assays are pending from four remaining holes in the Trench zone. Horseshoe zone The Horseshoe zone hole (BK21-032; Table 2) was designed to test the lateral-extent of bulk-tonnage, sulfide-cemented breccia-hosted gold mineralization intersected in BK21-017 (see news release dated May 11th, 2021). Table 2. Assay results – Horseshoe zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEQ (g/t) Horseshoe zone BK21-031 Assays Pending BK21-032 56.0 60.5 4.5 0.48 9.53 0.62 and 89.0 143.0 54.0 1.02 10.80 1.19 inc 94.7 107.0 12.3 2.53 29.38 2.99 inc 100.0 103.0 3.0 6.85 81.95 8.11 and 192.0 251.1 59.1 0.93 1.85 0.95 inc 192.0 223.0 31.0 1.43 2.58 1.46 inc 199.0 200.0 1.0 9.57 4.20 9.63 and 257.0 276.0 19.0 0.57 1.35 0.59 and 346.0 348.0 2.0 0.31 2.78 0.35 AuEQ (gold equivalent) based on a 65:1 silver to gold (Ag:Au) ratio. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.15 g/t gold cutoff with less than five continuous metres of internal dilution. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

Article content BK21-032 was collared 100 metres northwest of BK21-017 and drilled to the east at a similar dip. The hole returned two significant intervals: an upper interval of 1.19 g/t AuEQ over 54.0 metres from 89.0 to 143.0 metres hosted in sphalerite-rich sulfide-cemented breccias (Figure 1); and a lower interval of 0.95 g/t AuEQ over 59.1 metres including 31.0 metres of 1.46 g/t AuEQ hosted in polymictic breccias with clots of sphalerite + pyrite. The upper interval also contained 1.17% zinc over the 54.0 metres. Hole BK21-032 builds on results from 2020 (e.g., BK20-006, 007, 009 and top of 012) and the recently reported BK21-017 and BK21-018 and expands the zone of sphalerite-rich sulfide-cemented breccias laterally at depth (Figure 3). Assays are pending from one remaining hole in the Horseshoe zone. Figure 2. Map showing drill hole locations. To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/87124_c0622daa6498cb72_002full.jpg Figure 3. A-A’ Cross section from the Trench to Horseshoe zones showing selected highlights. To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/87124_c0622daa6498cb72_003full.jpg Table 3. Drill collar locations Hole ID UTM E* UTM N* Elevation (m) EOH (m) Azimuth Dip BK21-021 654406 6019805 892 447 215 -75 BK21-023 654351 6019792 889 459 215 -75 BK21-024 654350 6019794 888 369 185 -75 BK21-025 654405 6019743 912 591 270 -60 BK21-026 654252 6019726 888 384 88 -48 BK21-032 654481 6019786 893 375 115 -46

Article content Notes: * NAD 83 Zone 9N Quality Assurance and Quality Control All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company’s quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program. Drill core was sawn in half at Sun Summit’s core logging and processing facility in Houston, B.C. Half the core was sampled and shipped in sealed and secure bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Yellowknife, N.T. Samples were prepared using standard preparation procedures. Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C., for analysis. Core samples were analyzed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25 gram sample using a four acid digestion (method ME-MS61L or ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30 gram sample with an AAS finish (method Au-AA23). Over limit gold (>10 ppm) was re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish on a 30 gram sample. Over limit silver (>100 ppm) was re-analyzed using a four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. Over limit zinc (> 10,000 ppm) was re-analysed using a four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. ALS Global is registered to ISO / IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Sun Summit implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream. National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Article content This news release has been approved by Sun Summit’s CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release. Community Engagement Sun Summit is working to engage with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Property is located, to discuss their interests and identify contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues. Health and Safety The Company’s exploration programs are being carried out in full compliance with federal, provincial, and municipal guidelines established in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Summit has a rigorous infection prevention and control protocol in place to protect the health of employees and contractors, as well as surrounding communities in which the Company works. Buck Property The recently expanded 33,000-hectare property, approximately 12 kilometres south of Houston, British Columbia, has excellent nearby infrastructure and allows for year-round road-accessible exploration. About Sun Summit Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Article content The Company is exploring multiple high priority gold and silver targets through methodical, well-funded exploration campaigns with year round drilling access. The Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential and is located in a mining-established region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects. Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders. Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com Figures Figure 1

https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Buck_Fig1_BK21-032_Photo.jpg Figure 2

https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Buck_Fig1_Drilling_June10_NR-scaled.jpg Figure 3

https://sunsummitminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Buck_Fig2_EW_Section_June10_NR-scaled.jpg For further information, contact: Sharyn Alexander, M.Sc.

VP Technical Services Nancy Curry

Corporate Communications info@sunsummitminerals.com Tel. 778-588-9606 Forward-Looking Information Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the impact of exploration competition; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit Minerals Corp. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87124 #distro

