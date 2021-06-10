





Graph Blockchain Announces Closing Beyond the Moon Inc. Acquisition

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF)(FSE: RT5A) (“Graph” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 14, 2021, the Company has closed its acquisition of all of the shares of Beyond the Moon Inc. (“Beyond the Moon”), a private Ontario company. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Graph Blockchain Announces Closing Beyond the Moon Inc. Acquisition Back to video “Graph’s acquisition of Beyond the Moon gives our shareholders exposure to quality Initial DEX Offerings and early adoption of new crypto tokens,” said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Graph Blockchain, Inc. “By adding Beyond the Moon to our group of companies, we gain access to even earlier rounds of any upcoming token presales to add value to Graph’s portfolio of altcoins.” Pursuant to a Share Exchange Agreement between the Company, Beyond the Moon, and the shareholders of Beyond the Moon, the purchase price was $6,000,000 and was satisfied through the issuance of 46,153,846 units (the “ConsiderationUnits”) in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.13 per Consideration Unit with each Consideration Unit comprised of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will allow the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per share during the 24-month period following closing. As a result of the transaction, Beyond the Moon is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Article content Beyond the Moon simplifies the most exciting opportunities in crypto launchpads. Launchpads are crypto projects designed to help upcoming projects reach their full potential and mainstream adoption. Beyond the Moon Coordinators manage the process of entering crypto launchpads, helping facilitate the access to early-stage crypto tokens. Before listing a new token on a Decentralized Exchange (“DEX”). Launchpads provide the first public investment round, called an Initial DEX Offering (“IDO”). Early access to crypto projects is difficult to access, but the highest return on investment comes from early access to projects. Beyond the Moon manages all aspects of the launchpad opportunities. Graph will be internalizing this platform to provide our shareholders with exposure to these opportunities. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. About Graph Blockchain Inc. Graph Blockchain provides our shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance. Graph, through its wholly owned subsidiary Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner that focuses on altcoins, can provide our investors with exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains that altcoins represent.

Article content Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com and www.babbagemining.com. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations

Jamie Hyland

Phone: 604.442.2425

Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com Media Relations

Anthony Feldman/Rich DiGregorio

Phone: 617.921.0984/856.889.7351

Forward Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

