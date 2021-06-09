Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Kootenay Silver Inc.

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, disposed of 1,000,000 common shares of Kootenay Silver Inc., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.3% of the outstanding common shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $0.30 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $300,000.

Mr. Sprott now owns and controls 30,150,000 common shares and 16,875,000 common share purchase warrants representing approximately 9.4% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.9% of the outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis. Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 31,150,000 common shares and 16,875,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 9.7% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.2% on a partially diluted basis. The disposition, combined with previous new share issuances by Kootenay Silver, resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.2% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report.