Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust Issues Monthly/Quarterly Reporting Package for May 2021

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the “Trust”) was established to acquire 160 retail properties and 6 warehouse distribution centers (the “Properties”) from J.C. Penney as part of its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The Trust’s operations consist solely of owning, leasing and selling the Properties. The Trust’s objective is to sell the Properties to third-party purchasers as promptly as practicable. The Trustee of the trust is GLAS Trust Company LLC. The Trust is externally managed by an aﬃliate of Hilco Real Estate LLC. The Trust is intended to be treated, for tax purposes, as a liquidating trust within the meaning of United States Treasury Regulation Section 301.7701-4(d). For more information, please visit https://www.ctltrust.net/ .

Jersey City, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (“the Trust”), has ﬁled a Form 8-K containing its monthly/quarterly report for the period ended May 31, 2021. A distribution of $0.085991 per trust certiﬁcate will be paid on June 10, 2021 to certiﬁcateholders of record as of June 9, 2021. Additional information can be obtained on the Monthly Distribution Statement, which can be found on the Trust’s website at https://www.ctltrust.net/ .

Article content

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identiﬁed by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “our vision,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, the Trust’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events and stock price performance. The Trust has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Trust believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. These factors, including those discussed in the Trust’s Registration Statement on Form 10 ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to diﬀer materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Trust’s ﬁlings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Trust cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Trust’s SEC ﬁlings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may not in fact occur. The Trust undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact Details

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust

Larry Finger | Principal Financial Oﬃcer

+1 310-526-1707

lﬁnger@ctltrust.net

IRRealized, LLC

Mary Jensen | Investor Relations

+13105261707

mary@irrealized.com

Company Website

https://ctltrust.net/about/default.aspx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87142

#distro