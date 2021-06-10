





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) (“Entheon” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, announced its Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit, developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. (“HaluGen”), is now available for sale in the United States. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Entheon Biomedical's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences, Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit Now Available for Sale in US Back to video The Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit, a first of its kind, was designed and commercialized by HaluGen, and launched in Canada on April 5, 2021. The test kit analyzes a series of relevant DNA biomarkers along with pre-screening mental health surveys in order to provide insights into an individual’s risk and potential of adverse reactions with the use of hallucinogenic drugs. The Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit provides users with personalized reports and actionable insights, delivered directly to one’s smartphone or desktop through the HaluGen website customer platform, providing a convenient and safe means to better understand one’s sensitivity to psychedelics and ketamine. The test also provides insights into the short and long-term potential of psychedelic-induced risks, such as psychosis.

Article content For more information on pricing and ordering, please visit HaluGen’s website at www.HaluGen.com. “The launch of this kit into the US market is a significant milestone for the Company, and one that is sure to drive awareness of HaluGen’s Test Kit and the overall potential of personalized tools for use in preparation of psychedelic treatment,” said Timothy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Entheon. “As individuals look to optimize their own experiences and outcomes as they explore the potential for psychedelic therapy, the US marketplace offers a strong opportunity to expand awareness and to develop key partnerships with those servicing the psychedelic medicine space.” HaluGen’s psychedelics pre-screening platform provides genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform one’s psychedelic assisted therapy experience. By obtaining DNA test results, and data from mental-health surveys, individuals are equipped with valuable insights to make more informed decisions around psychedelic assisted therapy, potential side effects and risk profile. The Company is currently pursuing various strategic partnerships with the goal of building distribution and brand awareness. Genetics can play a key role in determining how an individual may respond to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. For example, the HTR2A gene mutation, carried by approximately 20% of the population, can impact how a person responds to serotonin, which is the primary mechanism of action for serotonergic psychedelics such as psilocybin, LSD and DMT. Another gene, CYP2B6, can influence the metabolism of ketamine for the 10-20% of people that carry a specific CYP2B6 gene variant.

Article content Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit customers receive a swab kit that is shipped directly to their home and the unique kit identifier is registered on HaluGen’s secure online portal. After a non-invasive cheek swab sample is taken, the kit is returned for laboratory processing at HaluGen’s testing facility. A personalized genetic profile with five sensitivity and risk reports for psychedelics is provided to the customer through HaluGen’s mobile and desktop platform. In addition, customers are provided access to pre-screening mental health surveys and relevant peer-reviewed scientific studies. About Entheon Biomedical Corp. Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective Dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products (“DMT Products“) for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada. About HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. HaluGen has developed a DNA testing and personalized psychedelic pre-screening platform that provides genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform the psychedelic experience, with the goal of improving patient care and reducing side effects and risk. HaluGen’s genetic-based psychedelic pre-screening platform helps evaluate an individual’s overall sensitivity and risk profile when using hallucinogenic drugs. This platform is the first of its kind with test results within days. https://www.halugen.com

Article content On Behalf of the Board of Directors, “Timothy Ko”

Timothy Ko, CEO For more information, please contact the Company at:

Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Joseph Cullen, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (778) 919-8615

Joe@entheonbiomedical.com

https://entheonbiomedical.com/ For media inquiries, please contact Crystal Quast at:

Bullseye Corporate

Crystal Quast

Telephone: +1 (647) 529-6364

Quast@BullseyeCorporate.com Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to HaluGen’s genetic testing kit, potential market, generation of revenue by the Company if any, the efficacy of the products, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the Company being able to follow through with anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, completion of the milestones in connection with the issuance of the Compensation Shares, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations and the Company’s limited operating history. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87144 #distro

