Red River Capital Corp. Reports Results of Its Special Meeting

(i) removing the consequences associated with the Company not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date; and

At the Meeting, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favour of the following resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing the certain changes needed to transition to the TSX Venture Exchange’s Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies effective as at January 1, 2021 (“ Policy 2.4 “):

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Red River Capital Corp. (TSXV: XBT.P ) (“ Red River ” or the “ Company “), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ” or the “ Exchange “), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s management information circular (“ Circular “) dated April 6, 2021 were approved at the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 10, 2021 (the “ Meeting “).

(ii) authorizing the Company to make certain amendments to the Company’s escrow agreement.

The disinterested shareholders voted 99.0% in favour of each of the foregoing resolutions, with 1.0% voting against the resolutions. Please refer to the Company’s news release dated April 13, 2021 and the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.

About Red River Capital Corp.

Red River Capital is a CPC that completed its initial public offering and obtained a listing on the Exchange in July 2018 (trading symbol: “XBT.P”). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents and its rights under the Agreement. The principal business of Red River is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Red River Capital Corp.

Julian Klymochko – Director and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 801-2445

