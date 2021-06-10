Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Awakn Life Sciences Inc. (Awakn), a biotechnology company with clinical operations researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to treat Addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Celia Morgan, Head of Awakn’s Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy for Addiction Practice, will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference panels on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, June 17th

Time: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: Anthony Tennyson

Panel: Disruptive Psychopharmacology – An Introduction to Psychedelics and the Coming Revolution in Psychiatry

Time: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET

Speaker: Professor Celia Morgan

Panel: The Patient Experience and Commercial Considerations when Launching Psychoactive Agents in Psychiatry