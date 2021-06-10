





Article content North Bergen, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Helix eSports, Esports Entertainment Group’s (NASDAQ: GMBL) gaming center division and GUNNAR Optiks, the preeminent force and No. 1 in gaming glasses, are thrilled to announce a multi-channel partnership. The partnership will see Helix eSports facilities pilot a center-based, retail experience for GUNNAR’s gaming and computer glasses who will become a marketing partner across all Helix properties and programming. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Esports Entertainment Group's Helix eSports Announces Partnership with Gunnar Optiks Back to video GUNNAR, who has led the way in performance enhancing, blue light gaming and computer glasses for more than 15 years, holds a combined US Patent for its lens technology which is engineered to combat digital eyestrain and block blue light. GUNNAR glasses are doctor recommended and help improve performance by sharpening focus, reducing dry eyes, minimizing glare and filtering out harmful blue light emitted from digital screens.

Article content “We are really excited to be working with Helix eSports on this pilot retail experience. It will allow gamers to truly experience the GUNNAR difference in an endemic setting, trying on the glasses before they buy. They are also able to take advantage of a 10% discount on any pair of GUNNAR Youth or adult glasses they order,” commented Georgina Petrie, GUNNAR’s Director of Marketing. “It also allows us a chance to get real feedback about our glasses for future innovation from a younger gaming demographic, which is sometimes hard to come by.” Helix eSports owns five esports centers, including two of the five largest centers in the US, where they deliver world-class customer experiences, esports programming and gaming infrastructure. Helix offers a variety of experiences including casual play, competitive tournaments, STEM programming, high school leagues, large groups and esports bootcamps all with the goal of leveling the playing field in esports and providing equitable access to technology. Their centers have become the destination for social and competitive gamers alike with monthly tournaments, unique experiences and exclusive retail offerings. “Our mission at Helix eSports is to create an exceptional esports experience for all players at our centers by providing unique retail offerings and by providing best in class gaming centers that create social hubs and level the playing field for competition,” said Murphy Vandervelde, VP of Business Development at Esports Entertainment Group. “We believe we can create the best possible guest experience by offering all Helix customers our uniform, high-end gaming equipment, as well as giving access to sophisticated accessories that help drive better gaming performance. GUNNAR is a critical differentiator in elevating our offerings and our player’s gameplay over the competition.”

Article content About Esports Entertainment Group Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com. About GUNNAR Optiks Established in 2006, GUNNAR Optiks®, LLC is the expert in performance enhancing, blue light blocking glasses for all eyes and is #1 in gaming. Leading the way in cutting edge technology and design innovation, GUNNAR was the first company to secure a combined patent (# 9417460) for lenses that help reduce digital eye strain symptoms and combat fatigue issues associated with the use of digital screens. GUNNAR lenses are doctor recommended and clinically proven to combat symptoms associated with digital eye strain. As the category pioneer, GUNNAR has established itself as preeminent force in gaming and computer glasses and continues to expand its portfolio providing a wide selection of styles, protective lens types and focus options for everyone. These include gaming, computer, prescription, reading and sunglasses, in addition to a new line of glasses specifically designed for teens and kids, GUNNAR Youth.

Article content FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act. Contact: U.S. Investor Relations

