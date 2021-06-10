Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Reminds Shareholders to Vote Before the Proxy Voting Deadline for the Upcoming June 16, 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders are reminded to vote prior to the proxy voting deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 14, 2021

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) (the “Company” or “Cypherpunk“), a sector leader for privacy-focused investments would like to remind shareholders of the Company to cast their votes for the resolutions that will be voted on at the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) to be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in advance of the proxy voting deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday June 14, 2021.

Cypherpunk shareholders are encouraged to read the management information circular in connection with the Meeting in detail and cast their votes prior to the proxy voting deadline. A copy of the management information circular and other meeting materials can be found under Cypherpunk’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cypherpunk’s board of directors and management recommend that shareholders VOTE FOR all proposed resolutions.