Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP)(“the Company”), a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of the Company, Tom Untermeyer, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NaturalShrimp, Inc. Chief Technology Officer, Tom Untermeyer, is Featured on The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking Untermeyer about his background. “I started the company back in 2001 with Gerald Easterling and Bill Williams,” explained Untermeyer. “In 2001, we started the company with a 200 gallon tank in the basement of my house,” he shared. “We decided to take that forward and move to a warehouse in San Antonio and eventually out to the LaCoste area,” he continued. “As we moved forward, we realized that algae and artemia were not practical from a business viewpoint; it took way too much algae and artemia to raise the shrimp.”

Article content “In 2012, we tried electrocoagulation technology,” said Untermeyer. “Then we realized that it had all of these side benefits like removing ammonia and removing pathogens,” he explained, adding that the Company was eventually able to receive a patent for this process. “It has worked out very well, and since that time we have improved the technology,” said Untermeyer. “Now we’re at that point where we have the technology working like it should; it is reliable and we’re ramping up production.” “Where do we go from here?”, asked Jolly. “Moving forward, we are ramping up production on both of our LaCoste, Texas facility and up in the Webster City area of Iowa,” said Untermeyer. “Both of those facilities have been stocking shrimp.” Jolly then commented on the Company’s three facilities located in Iowa. “We’re using the Blairsburg facility as a nursery and then Webster City as a grow-out facility,” said Untermeyer. “We have not retrofitted the Buckeye facility yet,” he added. “We actually closed on that facility back in December and were able to stock shrimp in March with our new technology out there. So, it’s a quicker way of moving into an area if you acquire an existing facility that already has all of the supported equipment setup in the tanks.” “How does the filtration technology work?”, asked Jolly. “The key to a recirculating aquaculture system is the filtration method” said Untermeyer, before elaborating on the Company’s use of electrocoagulation technology. “You’re removing the ammonia before it breaks down any further into other nitrates and nitrites,” he explained, adding that the system also destroys pathogens. “The water recirculating back to the tanks is free of all pathogens and free of all ammonia.”

Article content “Are you the only publicly traded company that is taking on such a huge endeavor to increase shrimp production?”, asked Jolly. “I know that we are the only ones in the United States,” said. “After acquiring the Iowa facilities, we are the largest indoor recirculating system in the US and maybe the world,” he shared. “As far as the technology, we are the only ones using it at this point.” Jolly then asked about the possibility of licensing. “We have looked at the possibility of licensing,” said Untermeye. “Our goal is to increase aquaculture across the world, so we feel like this technology has a lot of applications, not just for shrimp, but for other aquatic species,” he said. “It’s a great way to help out the whole aquaculture community.” “Where are we at with the progress of the Texas facility?”, asked Jolly. “The Texas production facility is constructed, and we’re getting ready to build an additional building that will be twice the size of the current facility in LaCoste,” explained Untermeyer. “We have been stocking the Iowa facility since March to test out the systems up there,” he added. “The plan is to have both facilities fully operational and by the fourth quarter have full production.” To close the interview, Untermeyer thanked shareholders for their support and expressed his excitement in the Company’s future as they strive to make aquaculture more practical and sustainable. To hear Tom Untermeyer’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7884385-naturalshrimp-inc-chief-technology-officer-tom-untermeyer-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Article content Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/ ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control and could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company’s global growth strategy.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

