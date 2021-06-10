





Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (OTC Pink: SXOOF) (CSE: SX) (FSE: 85G1), a company developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. COO and Director of the Company, Frank Dumas, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. Updates The Stock Day Podcast on Its Battery Recycling and Julie Nickel Projects Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s current projects and recent developments, including their subsidiary, EVSX. “We’re in the last stretch to be able to get us on the OTCQX,” shared Dumas, before discussing the benefits of the uplist. Regarding the feasibility study, Dumas said, “This will not only bring some interesting results, but it will be in advance of the timeline we expected to deliver.” He continued, “We have the exploration that is going pretty well; we have three large campaigns, plus one small campaign.” Dumas then elaborated on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Company follows strict guidelines to set-up a camp for their exploration program workers.

Article content Jolly then asked about the Company’s subsidiary, EVSX and their progress with entering the battery recycling industry. “We are still conducting tests and improving the process,” explained Dumas. He then shared that through a government-supported entity in Canada, the Company has been provided with approximately 19 tonnes of battery feedstock. “It is an array of different types of batteries with different chemical recipes,” said Dumas. “This is going to allow us to accelerate the testing and help us to fine tune the plan for the chemical plant that we are putting in place.” “Could you tell us more about the Julie Nickel Project?” asked Jolly. “I like nickel; I think it is one of the metals that we are going to need a lot more of in the coming decades. It is really the backbone of the green economy,” said Dumas. “We have some very interesting results in which we are actively working right now,” he explained. “Personally, if you were to ask me where I would see this in the next five years, I think we are going to have a pretty significant resource and something where either a major company or partner is going to come with us into production over the next decade.” “Julie has all of the infrastructure; we have access to electricity with power lines close by,” continued Dumas. “This is not an investment in terms of infrastructure,” he explained, adding that the resource could represent a strong nickel concentrate. Jolly then asked about the Company’s mineral rights and projects in Iceland. “Well, there is a major campaign right now on different projects, and it’s a major surface campaign,” shared Dumas. “We’re able to bring geologists and technicians from outside,” he explained. “We have already sent a few samples to the independent lab to analyze it,” said Dumas, before elaborating on the significance of the Company’s numerous projects and resources.

Article content To hear the entire interview with Frank Dumas, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7884388-st-georges-eco-mining-corp-updates-the-stock-day-podcast-on-its-battery-recycling-and-julie-nick. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the Company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About St-Georges St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on the Québec’s North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges’ stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol “SX”, on the US OTC under the Symbol “SXOOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “85G1”. About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

