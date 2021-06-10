





Share this Story: Harvest One Adds 11,000+ New Distribution Points in U.S. for the Dream Water Brand Further Enhancing the Global Growth Strategy

Harvest One Adds 11,000+ New Distribution Points in U.S. for the Dream Water Brand Further Enhancing the Global Growth Strategy

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT)(OTCQB: HRVOF) (“Harvest One” or the “Company“), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG leader, is pleased to announce today that it has reached agreements for U.S. market expansion of its retail distribution footprint with five major National key account partners from Virginia, Arizona, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Montana. This further contributes to its growth and brand expansion initiatives strategy for 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Harvest One Adds 11,000+ New Distribution Points in U.S. for the Dream Water Brand Further Enhancing the Global Growth Strategy Back to video Harvest One continues to focus on the distribution expansion of Dream Water within the North American market. Recent partnerships with five major retailers will have Dream Water available in an additional 11,000 retail locations within the U.S. market. Each of these partnerships provides unique product placements that will focus on brand awareness and product trial. Entrance into new and emerging channels has been a key priority of the organization and the Company continues to execute on this strategy. This expanded channel strategy will allow for growth of the Company’s existing CPG brands and set them up for future success and expanded line extensions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Gord Davey, President and CEO of Harvest One said, “Executing on our commitments for expansion and channel development is key to our long term growth. These relationships, complimented by our existing partners and distribution network in the U.S. market, will accelerate brand awareness and product trial and demonstrates the strength of our product in the Health and Wellness category. This expanded distribution accomplishment is exciting news as it will foster additional growth of the Company’s existing CPG brands and set us up for future success with both our infused and non-infused products.” For a more detailed description of each of our consumer brands, we encourage you to visit the portfolio pages our website;https://www.harvestone.com/portfolio/infused-topicals/. About Harvest One Harvest One is a global cannabis infused CPG leader that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and self-care products with a market focus on sleep and pain. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on cannabis infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates two subsidiaries; Dream Water Global and LivRelief. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the benefits that each of the agreements with the major key account partners will bring to the Company, the results of entering into new distribution channels, future expansion plans, initiatives and strategies of the Company, and the Company’s performance, growth initiatives, profitability, production capacity and gain in market share.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business are contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s AIF, and under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated October 28, 2020, for the year ended June 30, 2020, filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investor Relations:

Jack Tasse

Investor Relations

IR@harvestone.com

1-877-915-7934 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87180 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston