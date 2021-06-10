Wyandot Snacks Expands Leadership Team as It Pursues Geographic and Product Line Expansions

Article content

Marion, Ohio–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Wyandot Snacks (“Wyandot” or “the Company”), a privately held, better for you national snack manufacturer, announced it has filled two newly created senior management roles that further support the Company’s geographic and product line expansions.

Key Takeaways:

Wyandot Snacks has filled two newly created senior management positions to further support the company’s geographic and production line expansion.

Ravi Chermala, Vice President, Quality & Food Safety.

Stephen Shamrock, Vice President, Finance.

About Wyandot Snacks

Wyandot Snacks (“Wyandot”) is a privately held, national manufacturer of better for you plant-based snacks and related products. We partner with leading and emerging food companies looking to elevate the eating experience for innovation-seeking consumers. Our products range from well-known branded baby snacks to the most beloved better for you snack brands sponsored by maverick entrepreneurs and global fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) businesses. Wyandot fully supports the continued growth and commercial success of our customers, and for 85 years we have treated their brands as our own. We provide turnkey support to brands, from conception to development all the way to the shelf or the doorstep.