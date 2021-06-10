VIEWPARK and Next Generation Data Analytics Announce a Joint Venture

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – VIEWPARK is pleased to announce a joint venture with analytics and big data solutions company Next Generation Data Analytics.

Key Takeaways:

  • VIEWPARK announces a joint venture with analytics and big data solutions company Next Generation Data Analytics
  • VIEWPARK expands its mandate to be a leader in cutting edge solutions for content marketing and distribution
  • Next Generation Data Analytics will become an embedded resource for VIEWPARK as it expands its network of shared services for marketing and distributing content globally

ABOUT VIEWPARK

VIEWPARK is a virtual studio with a global reach founded by Krysanne Katsoolis and Jack M. Dalgleish to finance, package and release film, series and short-form content utilizing and supported by cutting-edge technology. The VIEWPARK mandate is to produce and distribute quality curated content which is provocative, self-aware and also entertaining, and to develop and invest in proprietary media technology.

ABOUT NEXT GENERATION DATA ANALYTICS

﻿Next Generation Data Analytics specializes in advanced analytics, big data strategy and consulting services. We partner and help companies capture a competitive advantage in the marketplace by providing companies with advanced business intelligence tools to drive efficiency and innovative transformations.

Contacts:

Krysanne Katsoolis
+1 (917) 379-7911
Krysanne@VIEWPARK.CO

Jack M. Dagleish
+1 (917) 270-6047
jack@viewpark.co

Next Generation Data Analytics
+1 (646) 334-1767
info@nextgenanalytics.net

