DelphX Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (“DelphX“) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,381,000 stock options (the “Options“) to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the “Plan“). The options vest immediately and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on bringing new and exciting alternatives to structured product and credit markets. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp., it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX platform will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in: