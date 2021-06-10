Locrian Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires Class A Trust Units in Akeley Unit Trust

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2021) – Locrian Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Locrian“) announced today that it has acquired (the “Acquisition“) 832,750 Class A Trust Units from Joseph Mullin and 1,915,500 Class A Trust Units from Walter Coles (collectively, the “Sellers“) in Akeley Unit Trust (the “Trust“) pursuant to securities purchase agreements entered into between Locrian and the Sellers on April 29, 2021 and April 30, 2021, respectively (collectively, the “Purchased Units“). The Purchased Units were acquired for an aggregate purchase price of $274.83 and were acquired at a price of $0.0001per unit.

Prior to the Acquisition, Locrian held 500,000 units of the Trust. As a result of the Acquisition, Locrian now holds 3,248,250 (45.023%) Class A Trust Units in the Trust and Locrian acquired the Purchased Units for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in the Trust as circumstances or market conditions warrant.