





Share this Story: Rritual Superfoods to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Rritual Superfoods to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2021) – Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is pleased to announce that it will present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:30am ET. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rritual Superfoods to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference Back to video A webcast of the presentation will be available on website at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2714/41449. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from June 14-16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register at http://www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg. About Lytham Partners Summer Conference More than 60 companies are scheduled to participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on June 14-16, 2021. Companies will be available for virtual 1×1 meetings and select companies will be participating in virtual presentations and fireside chats. The conference will also feature panels with key industry leaders and investment professionals on trending topics from cannabis to crypto and ESG to SPACs. For a list of full participants, please visit: https://lythampartners.com/virtual/summer-2021-participants/.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About Rritual Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual’s superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com. Follow Rritual on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. For further information please contact: David Kerbel – Chief Executive Officer and Director

Investor Relations:

Edge Communications Group

E-mail: investors@wearerritual.com Telephone: 778-400-1242 Functional Foods Market According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness. *https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to Rritual’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company’s broader retail distribution plans and the Company’s other plans, focus and objectives.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87263 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston