Esports Entertainment Group Makes Strategic Push into Ohio; Testifies in Front of Senate Select Committee on Gaming

“Ohio’s recognition of esports and its inclusion in Sub Bill 176 is a major step forward for both EEG as well as the entire esports industry,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “This, in addition to the recent announcement of our partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, solidifies Ohio as a strategic gaming jurisdiction for EEG,” continued Johnson. “We intend to build several Helix Centers as well as bring our Vie esports betting platform and look to form additional partnerships with major sports organizations in the state. We look forward to working with the Ohio legislature and our strategic partners to create a robust gaming ecosystem in the state. We believe Ohio can form a model for innovation and investment in esports that other states will follow.”

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) is proud to announce that over the past week two executives, CFO Dan Marks and VP of Strategy Jeff Cohen, have been invited to testify in front of the Ohio State Senate Select Committee on Gaming as advocates for the esports industry. As a result of their testimony, as well as testimony from Jonah Blake of Game Fund Partners, and the Committee’s recognition of esports as a major area of interest for the state of Ohio, the current proposed Senate Sports Wagering Sub Bill 176 includes esports as an eligible sport to be wagered upon.

Article content

See below for links to the testimonies:

https://www.ohiochannel.org/video/ohio-senate-select-committee-on-gaming-6-2-2021

https://www.ohiochannel.org/video/ohio-senate-select-committee-on-gaming-6-10-2021

*EEG testimony starts 8 mins in*

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and iGaming company. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87297

#distro