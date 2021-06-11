





Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) (“the Company”), a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. CEO of the Company, Erik Levitt, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. Discusses Third Quarter Earnings and Operational Improvements with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about a recent announcement detailing the Company’s third quarter operational results. “We’re really excited to report our earnings this quarter,” shared Levitt. “We saw quarter-over-quarter growth of 20.12% and over 57% versus the same quarter in the prior year,” said Levitt. “It shows that our current operations have completely replaced the revenues from our discontinued operations.” “We’re just starting to see the benefits of the agreements we made last year with large operators,” he continued. “We’re really pleased with the growth that we have seen so far because it has all been organic,” said Levitt. “We’re also happy to report positive EBITDA for the quarter.”

Article content “We were able to reduce our balance sheet debt substantially in the past two quarters and we anticipate cleaning up the balance sheet further in the current quarter and in subsequent quarters,” said Levitt. “Our new revenue streams and services, like HammerCall and our fixed wireless network, are going to have even stronger margins that will contribute substantially toward EBITDA.” “Last time you were on the show, we discussed Hammer’s reentry into the fixed wireless market. Where are we at in that process?”, asked Jolly. “We’ve recently completed the construction of our network in Huntsville,” shared Levitt, before elaborating on the Company’s first tower site. “It is 120 feet high and it provides us with substantial market potential,” said Levitt. “We have over 8,000 target customers for our initial market efforts,” he added, noting the Company’s competitively priced services. “We’re going to be leveraging our existing infrastructure to keep our fixed costs of delivery relatively low, and we expect that our first customers are going to be live on the network this month.” Jolly then asked about the Company’s significant growth. “Our approach has been to provide really high-quality services to the market,” said Levitt. “Our subsidiaries are really well positioned to capture business from competitors that are exiting the space,” explained Levitt. “Going forward, now that there have been some consolidations and exits, as new customers enter the market, we’re going to be very well positioned to handle them, which will provide growth going forward.”

Article content Levitt then elaborated on the Company’s mobile-first, video-first collaboration platform, HammerCall. “We’ve already signed agreements with white label partners, and we expect to add more in the coming months. This will provide new revenue streams for the company,” said Levitt. “We have also upgraded our traditional voice platform and continue to make updates to our SMS platform, including adding MMS services.” “What can we expect from Hammer in the next two to three quarters?”, asked Jolly. “Management will be focusing on organic growth for the OTT and fixed wireless segments,” shared Levitt. “We’re going to be undertaking major marketing efforts in Huntsville to get as many residential business customers as possible,” he continued. “On the OTT, we’re going to continue to work on our HammerCall platform, our DominicaVoice platform, and our traditional voice and ITSP programs to add as many subscribers as possible.” To close the interview, Levitt expressed his gratitude for the continued support of the Company’s investors. “I think we’re going to see some accelerated growth and a lot of really nice, new services coming out both in the telecommunications segment and also in other segments of our business,” said Levitt. “We look forward to continuing to provide expanded value to our shareholders in the future.” To hear Erik Levitt’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7885126-hammer-fiber-optics-holdings-corp-discusses-third-quarter-earnings-and-operational-improvements

Article content Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About Hammer Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com. About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:



(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87306 #distro

