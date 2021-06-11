Algold Resources Acquired by Aya Gold & Silver

Article content

Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2021) – Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ALG) (“Algold”) is pleased to announce that its previously announced Proposal and reorganization closed today.

Effective henceforth, Algold is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aya Gold & Silver Inc (TSX: AYA) and is no longer a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws.

