Algold Resources Acquired by Aya Gold & Silver

Jun 11, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2021) – Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ALG) (“Algold”) is pleased to announce that its previously announced Proposal and reorganization closed today.

Effective henceforth, Algold is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aya Gold & Silver Inc (TSX: AYA) and is no longer a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws.

For additional information, please contact:

Algold Resources Ltd.
1320, boul. Graham, bureau 132, Mont-Royal, Québec, H3P 3C8

Yves Grou
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 (514) 237-7757
y.grou@algold.com

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

