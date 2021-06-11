Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – le 11 juin/June 2021) 37 Capital Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - 37 Capital Inc. (JJJ.X) Back to video

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,495,947 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 11, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

37 Capital Inc. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d’une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 4 495 947 actions ordinaires.