NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) Announces 7.93 g/t Gold and 1.61% Copper Over 4.57 Meters From Near Surface At The Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2021) – NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (“NSJ” or the “Company”) announces partial assay results from the recent drill program at its Golden Hills Project. The program targeted structures thought to be defined by north-northwest trending geophysical anomalies and consisted of 16 drill holes (see press release dated May 26, 2021). Assay results from holes 1-9 has been completed, and a summary of these holes is shown below.

Initial interpretation indicates the geophysics defined broad zones of specular hematite that were deposited in reactive rocks adjacent to structures. However, the zones are too broad to test with single drill holes. Therefore, several holes have gold mineralization only near the bottom of the holes and a couple of holes, drilled over the structure, are missing mineralization. The next round of drilling will have fences of holes across the anomalies.

These results show potential for high grade gold, copper, and iron mineralization. The highest gold grades were found within a known high grade gold bearing structure, but several lower grade zones were also discovered, especially at depths below where higher-grade gold mineralization was expected. Two intercepts totaling 10.7 meters (35 feet averaging over 1.5% copper) were also encountered. Metallurgy completed to date, by McClelland Laboratories Inc., Reno, Nevada, indicates greater than 77% recovery of high grade gold by gravity, and low grade gold and copper by separate leaching methods. Iron mineralization was higher than expected, including one hole that averaged over 21% Fe over the entire 76.2 meter (250 foot) total depth of the hole. Some specularite based iron mines, such as Marampa, have cut-off grades of 15% Fe and average feed grades of between 30-32% Fe, when iron ore prices were less that half of their current value. A rail line that connects with ports in California runs within 2 km (1.2 miles) of the project, which would aid in potential iron mineralization economics.