CENTR Brands Corp. Signs Distribution Agreement with Hayden Beverage

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2021) – CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the “Company“) today announced a distribution agreement with Hayden Beverage Company. Under the agreement, Hayden will distribute CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free in Montana, making CENTR the first CBD beverages in Hayden’s extensive portfolio.

“Hayden Beverage Company is a leader in Idaho and Montana, and we are excited to expand our national distribution footprint with them,” said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. “With our already strong presence on the West Coast, we cannot wait for Montanans to Find Their CENTR“.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages for the global market. The Company’s first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.