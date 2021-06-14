GGII Green Globe - Hempacco launches CalivibesDelta8.com & Signs Joint Venture Agreement to launch Calivibes Delta8 Hemp Cigarettes with a 50% Ownership Stake







GGII - Hempacco, the leading manufacturer of herb and hemp cigarettes in the USA, announces their Joint Venture agreement and 50% ownership stake in Calivibes Delta8 LLC, to develop and sell Delta 8 smokables directly to consumers through their eCommerce online portal CalivibesDelta8.com

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2021) – Green Globe International Inc. – Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") in their mission of Disrupting Tobacco™, announced their Joint Venture agreement and 50% ownership in Calivibes Delta8 LLC., to manufacture, research and develop, and sell Hemp Delta8 cigarettes directly to consumers in their new eCommerce website CaliVibesDelta8.com

Calivibes Delta 8 cigarettes hemp smokables 80 miligrams of Delta8 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/87458_calivibes%20delta%208%20cigarettes%20hemp%20smokables%2080%20miligrams%20of%20delta8.jpg Calivibes Delta8 cigarettes are sold in a childproof container with 8 Delta8 cigarettes containing eighty (80) milligrams of Delta8 per cigarette made with CBD Hemp. Calivibes Delta8 cigarettes are made of biodegradable components, including the filter, paper, and tipping paper; even the childproof box is biodegradable.

Article content “Hemp Delta8 cigarettes are part of our functional hemp cigarette line,” said Sandro Piancone, CEO and Chairman of GGII – Green Globe International, Inc. “Delta8 is the hottest product on the market at the moment, not only in the herb and hemp smokable world, but in all of the smokable marketplace, including tobacco. At the last TPE tobacco industry trade show we attended, Delta8 was what every distributor, wholesaler, and retailer was looking for,” concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone. The Joint venture agreement allows Calivibes to use GGII – Hempacco’s intellectual property, including research and development, flavoring, filter infusion, terpene spraying, pre-manufacturing, production, merchandising, marketing, sales, and distribution. “I’ve been working non-stop in Research and Development to get Calivibes Delta8 cigarettes with the right combination of CBD and Delta8 to produce a functional hemp relaxation cigarette,” said Louis Pelliccia, CEO, and Co-founder of Calivibes Delta8. “I’m already working on new functional smokables that include Delta10 cigarettes, CBN cigarettes, and Delta8 flavored cigarettes. Calivibes Delta8 is already working on cherry, grape, and mint Delta8 cigarettes that will start rolling out in the last quarter of this year,” concluded Mr. Louis Pelliccia. Calivibes Delta8 Cigarettes Buy Now To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/87458_calivibes%20delta8%20cigarettes%20buy%20now.jpg

Article content The Calivibes Delta8 eCommerce site is live, and customers and investors can get a special for the next week that gives them one (1) FREE pack with the purchase of three (3) packs, and three (3) free packs with the purchase of seven (7) packs. Try Delta8 cigarettes with the limited time special at http://www.CalivibesDelta8.com “Our Joint Venture partners in Calivibes are world class Direct Response eCommerce entrepreneurs that have built multimillion dollar eCommerce projects in cosmetics, electronics, and nutraceuticals,” said Jorge Olson, Co-Founder and CMO of Hempacco, the leading manufacturer of CBD Hemp Cigarettes in the USA. “We tested Delta8 Smokable deals on our website, and customers were willing to spend $200 buying The Real Stuff Smokables to get samples of Delta8 Cigarettes,” concluded Jorge. About Calivibes Delta8 LLC. Calivibes Delta8 LLC. is dedicated to producing Functional smokable Herbs and Hemp cigarettes with Delta8, Delta10, CBN, and other cannabinoids and selling them directly to consumers via eCommerce websites and direct response online marketing. Calivibes’ goal is to bring good vibes to their tribe with a Southern California relaxed energy from smokable hemp products. Look for Delta8 Cigarettes special on social media: Twitter: https://twitter.com/CaliVibesDelta8 and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calivibesdelta8 About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) – Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Article content Green Global International Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.’s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes™. Add Name to Hempacco Investor Email List To be added to GGII – Hempacco’s investor email list to be kept apprised of all upcoming IR activities, please subscribe using this link: https://newsroom.newsfilecorp.com/lists/8020/490 , or for additional information, please call Investor Relations Partners at 323-380-4500. You can purchase The Real Stuff Hemp Cigarettes by clicking here or copy-paste https://www.realstuffsmokables.com to your browser and get free samples of our Hemp Blunts. Wholesale distributors and retailers get wholesale pricing by calling (775) 473-1201. Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

Article content This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company’s assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Article content # # # Company Contact:

Founder Sandro Piancone or

Co-Founder Jorge Olson

IR@hempaccopackaging.com Investor Relations Contact:

Harry Tajyar

htajyar@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500 Here are other Press Release headlines from GGII – Hempacco: GGII Green Globe – Hempacco to Produce a Portfolio of Flavored Hemp Paper Wraps or Hemp Blunts, with the First Order of $230,000 GGII Green Globe – Hempacco Files Patent Application for Cigarette Filter Infusion Technology for Cannabis, Tobacco, Herb, and Hemp Cigarettes, Furthering Their Mission of Disrupting Tobacco Green Globe – GGII Licenses Patent for Terpene Spraying Technology From Open Book Extracts, Furthering their Mission of Disrupting Tobacco To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87458 #distro

