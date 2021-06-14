





Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Discusses Its US Expansion Strategy with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: HERTF) (“the Company”), a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and U.S. CEO of the Company, Clint Sharples, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Discusses Its US Expansion Strategy with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about a recent announcement detailing the Company’s acquisition of Bloom Brands. “The acquisition of Bloom fits nicely into our product offering,” said Sharples. “In Canada, we have over 80 SKUs of extract and extract derivative products. By adding Bloom in the United States it really takes our US expansion strategy from the recreational brands and it lifts it up significantly,” he explained. “Bloom also having extract and extract derivative products in the US, located within 6 different states, gives us a phenomenal setup for distribution.”

Article content “We are going to become one of the largest distributed cannabis companies in North America,” shared Sharples, noting the Company’s additional partnership with Merida Capital. Jolly then asked about the Company’s research license in Canada. “What does that mean to you?”, asked Jolly. “The research license is really beneficial for Canada in allowing our innovation department to do product testing,” shared Sharples. “Having this research license gives us the flexibility to do the full gambit of testing,” he added. “Everything can be done internally and it’s going to make it a lot easier and a lot faster.” The conversation then turned to the Company’s eCommerce launch for ArthroCBD. “Bloom has really centered around our recreational cannabis strategy, whereas ArthroCBD is our medical strategy,” explained Sharples. “We have products in the US that have just been launched that contain the absorption technology called VESIsorb®,” he continued, adding that the technology allows for greater absorption in the body. “By combining that technology with CBD, the efficacy of the pain relief, anxiety, or etc, is multiplied that much more and works that much faster,” said Sharples. “We can combine a lot of our resources with Bloom for marketing that will really assist with getting this product well known in the United States.” “What are your thoughts on the industry moving forward?”, asked Jolly. “The cannabis industry is going to continue growing,” said Sharples. “It will be dynamic,” he added. “It will be a priority soon, at the very minimum, to get the Safe Banking Act done and in place, as well as decriminalize,” he continued. “There is some compelling evidence out there suggesting that cannabis is a true medicine, and you’re going to see pharma pick up on it.”

Article content Jolly then asked about the Company’s revenue potential. “Heritage has been able to take advantage of our new product launch,” said Sharples, adding that the Company shifted their focus to begin launching their own products last summer. “We’ve gained traction in every single province here in Canada as we’ve been launching more and more,” he shared. “I think people will be pleased with our results that will be released at the end of this quarter. We are now five weeks into Q3 and we are extremely excited with what we are seeing with our POs coming in for our summer products.” “At Heritage, we are expecting quarter-over-quarter growth to continue fairly dynamically over the next few quarters and then we will see what we can do when we add companies such as Bloom to our stable,” shared Sharples. To close the interview, Sharples expressed his confidence in the Company’s growth and potential in terms of expansion and profitability. “We are on track. Things are moving along well internally, and we are happy with how things look,” said Sharples, noting the Company’s aggressive growth strategy. “You’ll see Heritage front and center with a lot of the other names.” To hear the entire interview with Clint Sharples, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7886322-heritage-cannabis-holdings-corp-discusses-its-us-expansion-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

Article content About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Heritage is a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and U.S. The company has an extensive portfolio of high quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, Bloom, feelgood. and ArthroCBD. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP. “Clint Sharples”

