Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2021) – Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQX: MLNLF) (“Millennial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been successful in a recent Mining Court lottery hearing and was awarded priority rights over the areas covered by PPG 01 (formerly La Union), and PPG 03 (formerly Aguamarga 19) mining licenses (“minas”). The company has exercised those rights and the title transfer is in process. The two new minas are 968.7 hectares (ha) and 394.8 hectares respectively and increase the Company’s landholdings at the Pastos Grandes Salar to approximately 14,091 hectares. The PPG 01 license is just north of the Pastos Grandes Salar and is of strategic importance to the Company for project infrastructure and as a potential supplemental source of fresh water. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Millennial Lithium Corp. Announces Additional License Acquisitions at its Pastos Grandes Project, Argentina to Increase Holdings to 14,091 Hectares Back to video Farhad Abasov, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to expand our land position at the Pastos Grandes Salar which now totals just over 14,000 hectares. The acquisition of these licenses, particularly PPG 01, allows Millennial to continue to develop and plan our Project infrastructure and it also provides the Project with the potential to expand significantly the sources of fresh water for our processing facility. Millennial is fully engaged at Pastos Grandes with pilot plant operations continuing and discussions progressing with a number of off-takers and strategic investors.”

Article content The PPG 01 mina is strategically located, contiguous with Company’s Papadopolus LXXIV mina to the west and the Company’s Taba PG mina to the south. While subsequent optimization of the evaporation pond design and infrastructure system as detailed in the Company’s Feasibility Study (see news release dated July 29, 2019) has moved the locations of ponds positioned over part of the PPG 01 license area, nonetheless to retain multiple development options, in 2019 the Company applied for an easement for the area. The awarding of these rights to Millennial negates the need for an easement, with potential delays, and development could proceed as necessary upon acquiring project financing and the decision to commence detailed engineering and construction. Topographically PPG 01 is relatively flat and underlain by alluvial fan material consisting primarily of sand and gravel. Geophysical studies and water-well drilling of this same fan on the adjacent Papadopolus LXXIV mina encountered significant fresh water indicating there is strong potential to encounter in PPG 01 similar water quantities and of similar quality. The PPG 03 license is located southwest of the Pastos Grandes Salar and just north of the Pozuelos Salar. Reconnaissance investigations will begin to determine if the strategically located license warrants additional exploration. This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., Chief Operating Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Article content To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com. MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. “Farhad Abasov” President, CEO and Director Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Argentina which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$, fluctuations in the market for lithium, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Argentina and other factors or information. The Company’s current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Pastos Grandes Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of Covid-19 pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Pastos Grandes Project. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87486 #distro

