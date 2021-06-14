Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2021) – Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) –The companyhas accelerated its exploration program and plans to have five drills turning in the next few weeks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BTV Investor Alert Video: Victoria Gold Corp. - Accelerated Exploration Program Back to video

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/victoria-gold-accelerated-exploration-investor-alert-60sec/

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

Victoria Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Jun 14thto Jun 27th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

vgcx.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces New Listings Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87504

#distro