





Share this Story: Innocan Pharma Announces Patent Application for Novel Cannabis-Based Vaginal Moisturizer and Lubricant Treatment

Innocan Pharma Announces Patent Application for Novel Cannabis-Based Vaginal Moisturizer and Lubricant Treatment

Article content Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2021) – Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the “Company” or “Innocan”) is honored to announce it has filed an international patent application for a novel cannabis-basedVaginal Moisturizer and Lubricant Treatment. The composition comprises cannabinoids and additional agents of a phytoestrogen and hyaluronic acid and may be applied to alleviate vaginal dryness and vaginal atrophy. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Innocan Pharma Announces Patent Application for Novel Cannabis-Based Vaginal Moisturizer and Lubricant Treatment Back to video Vaginal moisturizers and lubricants are applied to help overcome vaginal dryness and solve intercourse difficulties. Vaginal dryness is a common condition faced by women of all ages; however, it is particularly common during and after the menopause transition. It is the result of decreased levels of estrogen, a hormone that keeps the lining of the vagina thick, moisturized, and lubricated. “The vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market is expected to grow from USD $2.15 billion in 2021 and reach $3.14 billion by 2026, demonstrating a CAGR of 7.4%,” according to a report issued on December 2020, by Market Data Forecast.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content By expanding its intellectual property portfolio of cannabis-based products, Innocan Pharma positions itself as a source of both potential breakthroughs in skin therapy and further opportunities across a broad spectrum of inflammatory indications with currently unmet medical needs. Iris Bincovich, CEO said: “Our scientific leadership has once again demonstrated the immense potential in incorporating CBD to a variety of solutions, with this application joining a series of 11 patent application filed to this date. Our expansion into a multi-billion market such as Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants is a major achievement for our company.” About Innocan The Company, through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, Innocan Pharma Ltd. (“Innocan Israel”), is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining cannabidiol (“CBD”). Innocan Israel and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the COVID-19 Coronavirus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections. Innocan Israel signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administrated by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Berenholtz, Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of the Hebrew University, to test the liposome platform on several potential indications. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For further information, please contact: For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+972-54-3012842

info@innocanpharma.com IR: Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian CPA | Vice President Direct: 646-829-9701; Cell: 516-652-9004`Shamsian shamsian@lythampartners.com NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Caution regarding forward-looking information Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding the size of the markets, requisite regulatory approvals and the anticipated timing for market entry, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan’s control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan’s public reports and filings which are available under Innocan’s profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87505 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston