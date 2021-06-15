





Share this Story: Global Crossing Airlines Names Ms. Cordia Harrington to Its Board of Directors

Global Crossing Airlines Names Ms. Cordia Harrington to Its Board of Directors

Article content Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2021) – Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF)(the “Company” or “GlobalX“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Cordia Harrington to the GlobalX Board, effective immediately. Ms. Harrington is the founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries. Ms. Harrington serves on the boards of Ascent Global Logistics, Broadcrest Capital and Belmont University. She is past chair of the Chief Executives Organization Board of Directors and a member of the American Bakers Association Board of Directors (President-Elect). She has previously served on the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta/Nashville branch, Zoe’s Kitchen and was listed on Forbes magazine’s list of 100 wealthiest self-made women in 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Global Crossing Airlines Names Ms. Cordia Harrington to Its Board of Directors Back to video “We are both honored and delighted to welcome Cordia Harrington to our board of directors. She has led a storied entrepreneurial career, understands the challenges faced by new companies, and will serve as an inspiration to all of our team members. As well, she has championed diversity efforts at all of the companies she has started or served as a board member, and we have asked her to work with our teams to promote diversity throughout our company as we grow,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “GlobalX has the right people and plan for a successful launch. I am honored to serve and look forward to a bright and busy future for GlobalX,” added Ms. Harrington. About Global Crossing Airlines GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX has taken delivery of one A320 and one A321 aircraft as it prepares for revenue operations. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com. For more information, please contact: Ryan Goepel

EVP and CFO

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.

Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.751.8503 (o) or Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403-221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915 or Media Contacts:

Holly Zawyer / Bertha Diaz

Zapwater Communications

P: 305.505.0312 / 305.962.8226

GlobalX@Zapwater.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains “forward-looking information” concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or ” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the timely commencement of operations by GlobalX and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and the additional risks identified in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87539 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston