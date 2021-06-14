Article content

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2021) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) (“ObsidianEnergy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) announces the resignation of Maureen Cormier Jackson and William (Bill) Friley from the Board of Directors (the “Board“) effective immediately. Mr. Friley joined the Board in 2015 and Ms. Cormier Jackson joined in 2016.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Obsidian Energy Announces Change to Board of Directors Back to video

Gordon Ritchie, Chair of the Board, commented, “I would like to thank both Maureen and Bill for their invaluable contributions during their respective tenures on Obsidian’s Board; Maureen as Chair of the Human Resource, Governance & Compensation Committee and Bill as Chair of the Operations and Reserves Committee. Both have served with the highest standards of integrity and commitment, playing pivotal roles during what has been a transformational phase for the Company. I wish Maureen and Bill continued success in their future endeavours.”