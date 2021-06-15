Edgemont Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit for Drilling at Dungate Copper/Gold Porphyry Project near Houston, B.C., Drilling Contractor Retained

The Phase I drill program, announced in the May 17 th news release , will be comprised of at least six 500 metre drill holes from six permitted drill pad location to test mineralization at depth. Following successful completion of this initial drill program, the five-year permit will allow Edgemont to identify and drill from a further ten drill locations next year, subject to the conditions of the permit. Supplemental drill locations can be added subject to normal notification requirements and successful reclamation of completed drill holes.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2021) – Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) (“Edgemont”) is pleased to announce that the B.C. Ministry of Mines has issued a Multi-Year Area-Based Permit that will allow Edgemont to begin a fully funded initial Phase I drill program this summer at its Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located 6 km south of Houston, B.C.

“We are excited to be able to move forward with our initial drill program at Dungate,” stated Edgemont CEO Stuart Rogers. “We have retained Apex Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Smithers, B.C. and logistics are underway for a late July drill startup.

We have identified several large IP anomalies that have never been properly drill tested at depth, and are encouraged by the recent success at Sun Summit’s nearby Buck project which hosts geological similarities to the breccia zone identified in drill logs from historic drilling at Dungate in 1975.

The last drilling at Dungate was in 1976 and was only comprised of shallow (<100m) drill holes. With the comprehensive geophysical data now available to us through our recent Induced Polarization geophysical survey, we are looking forward to the potential for a significant discovery at this compelling copper/gold porphyry target.”

The first holes to be drilled at Dungate will test a strong cohesive circular chargeable anomaly approximately 1.2 km in diameter (chargeability response varies from 15mv/v to greater than 60 mv/v) identified by Edgemont during a 16 line km IP survey conducted in September 2020. In addition, the magnetic and IP surveys also identified another possible intrusion, much larger in size, under overburden to the north of the initial Dungate showing. This new target will be drill tested for the first time during this summer exploration program.