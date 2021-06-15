





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2021) – BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that its flagship VINIA® product is the only dietary supplement available in the US market which has the capability for both reducing the endothelin 1 (ET1) enzyme as well as increasing the nitric oxide (NO) molecules, in order to increase the dilation of arteries and thereby improve blood flow. The presence of ET1 constricts the blood vessel, whereas the presence of NO dilates it. As a result of its “double-action” effect (proven by the Flow Mediated Dilatation (FMD) measurements in a double-blinded Placebo-controlled clinical trial*and in an in-vitro study** whose results were both published), VINIA® is uniquely positioned to combat the aging process caused by a reduction in blood flow. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reveals VINIA Anti-Aging Capabilities via Blood Flow Improvement Back to video As we age, our bodies produce more ET1 (a vaso-constrictor) and less NO (a vaso-dilator), causing arteries and blood vessels to constrict and stiffen. This stiffening can reduce blood flow, which impacts the functioning of many of our body’s organs as it reduces the supply of oxygen and nutrients carried by the blood to the entire body and its tissues. VINIA® can therefore act as an important anti-aging supplement, in addition to its other metabolic benefits. Improvement of blood and oxygen supply benefits all of the body’s organs and tissues and contributes to overall health and wellness.

Article content “At BioHarvest, we develop products that are highly differentiated and clinically proven to benefit health and wellness,” said Dr. Yochi Hagay, CTO and added: “As a Biotech innovator, we carefully research what molecules or compounds are available in plants or fruits with the potential to have functional and structural impact on the human body. We then not only apply our BioFarming technology to produce such compounds consistently, but we conduct clinical trials to prove their efficacy before we commercialize them. We then ensure to make functional claims that are scientifically and clinically based. Our approach gives us a tremendous edge in the dietary supplements and functional foods markets by availing to the consumer highly efficacious health products at the optimal quality and price.” “We launched VINIA® in the US in May 2021, but we have been monitoring all supplement products in the area of blood flow for many years.” said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, and added: “From everything we have observed in the market, we are confident that VINIA® is the only dietary supplement in the US that has the “double-action” effect on both the ET1 and the NO. The composition of VINIA®, with its Piceid Resveratrol from red grapes in addition to an entire matrix of powerful polyphenols, delivers superior results that translate into highly satisfied customers and a correspondingly high rate of customer retention. Our superior product gives us significant differentiation and, as such, we expect to see the same level of enthusiasm for VINIA® in the US market as we have experienced in Israel since our launch of VINIA® in that market in October 2020.”

Article content To communicate the unique benefits of VINIA® to the US market, the Company has contracted the premier award-winning medical and scientific animator/illustrator, David Bolinsky, to create a series of animated videos. David’s work has been commissioned by such distinguished organizations as Harvard University, Yale University, the Disney organization, and the Gates Foundation. The first video is now available, and it demonstrates the unique “double-action” effect” by which VINIA® increases the dilation of arteries and reduces blood vessel constriction in the body. The Science behind how VINIA® works inside your body Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoMSn5YzYb8 “BioHarvest will thrive because of its abilities to “tease out” desirable elements from plants in a way that maximizes health benefits,” said David Bolinsky and added: “It is also environmentally friendly, making VINIA ® a formidable player in the dietary supplement market segment. This is a unique product with exceptional benefits, and I am privileged to present the science behind the product in a way that honors the consumer’s intrinsic intelligence. It is very satisfying to me to have a consumer appreciate what goes into their body so as to create a “whoa” effect in their mind. America’s consumers have become more sophisticated with their ability to differentiate between supplements that actually perform a function inside their body as opposed to being ingested without absorption or becoming bioavailable.”

Article content Two additional videos will be released over the next few weeks showcasing VINIA®’s advantage from a solubility and bioavailability perspective as a result of it using piceid resveratrol from red grapes versus resveratrol derived from the inferior polygonum cuspidatum from Japanese knotweed. BioHarvest Sciences is hosting a shareholder video conference on July 8, 2021, and all interested investors and media are invited. Register Now! * Vaisman et al, 2015, Int J Food Sci Nutr., **Leibowitz et al, 2013, Eur J Nutr. About BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.’s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Sales are dependent on market acceptance which is subject to consumer preferences that are constantly changing. There is no assurance that the Israeli market results will translate directly into US markets which may depend on different consumer preferences and more substantial marketing expenditures and resources. They can be no assurance that the launch of Vinia® will disrupt the US market. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

