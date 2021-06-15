





Share this Story: Epazz DeskFlex is Signing Up New Customers Each Week for Its Desk Booking Software with Vaccine Management, as Companies Change to the New Hybrid Return of the Office After the Rollout of Vaccines Across America

Epazz DeskFlex is Signing Up New Customers Each Week for Its Desk Booking Software with Vaccine Management, as Companies Change to the New Hybrid Return of the Office After the Rollout of Vaccines Across America Epazz DeskFlex desk booking software is receiving an influx of new customers changing to a hybrid model, allowing employees to work part-time at the office and part-time at their homes

Article content Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2021) – Epazz, Inc., DeskFlex (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud computing software provider, confirmed today that DeskFlex desk booking software is signing up new customers each week as employees return to offices, but the success of working from home has permanently changed how companies manage their employees and office spaces. Companies are finding the hybrid model of allowing their employees to work part-time at home and part-time at the office is working. Many companies have employees complete individual tasks and light collaboration with team members via video conferencing. Companies have found that heavy collaboration, such as product development or strategy, is best served in person – the hybrid model allows for both. Large organizations are turning to desk booking software to manage this process. DeskFlex desk booking software is the software of choice for enterprises, governments, nonprofits and hospitals. Epazz will see an increase in sales in its second quarter financials. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Epazz DeskFlex is Signing Up New Customers Each Week for Its Desk Booking Software with Vaccine Management, as Companies Change to the New Hybrid Return of the Office After the Rollout of Vaccines Across America Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content According to Survey Monkey: “Two-thirds of workers who have been working from home this year (65%) say their ideal choice for a future work setup is one in which they could work both from home and from the office.” DeskFlex meeting room booking software continuously adds new features and functions that help public and private organizations, schools and enterprises transition to the “new normal” post-vaccines. DeskFlex added vaccine management to allow companies to track the percentage of employees who are vaccinated. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software recently added COVID-19-compliant features, including the Thermal Scanner, Mask Detection, Social Distancing Survey, Contact Tracing, Automatic Desk Sanitation, Dynamic Scheduling, Capacity Limits and Visitor Management. DeskFlex helps offices and schools prevent infection within their vicinities. DeskFlex’s room scheduling system can also quickly facilitate the contact tracing process in case of an outbreak. Complimentary devices – such as Contactless Room Display, the FlexCube, Bluetooth Beacons and the Lobby Kiosks – assist in the software’s functionality. Founded in 1997, DeskFlex is a pioneer in desk booking software, conference room booking and remote working concepts. For over 20 years, DeskFlex has continually improved to meet the demands and challenges of organizations in different eras. According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, Inc., “We are gratified to announce that our team is now working overtime to cater to different organizations that request customized DeskFlex anti-COVID features and help them return to work or back to school safely.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About DeskFlex.com DeskFlex provides desk booking solutions and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling and HotDesking that helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks immediately. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the “desk du jour.” DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration and conference room scheduling. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are K9Sky kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system. SAFE HARBOR This is the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue” (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc., assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.’s, public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations. CONTACT For more information, please contact Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

312-955-8161

www.epazz.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87595 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston