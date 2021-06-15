EyeSouth Partners Taps Industry Veteran Kenneth Zongor as Chief Financial Officer and Names Jason Shafer as Chief Development Officer

Atlanta, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2021) – EyeSouth Partners, an eye care-focused management services organization and leading provider of medical and surgical eye care services, today announced the addition of industry veteran Kenneth Zongor as Chief Financial Officer. Zongor succeeds Jason Shafer, who has taken on the newly created role of Chief Development Officer.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 115 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit www.eyesouthpartners.com.