Pacylex Presents Updates on the Journey of PCLX-001 to the Clinic at BIO and FASEB Conferences

Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2021) – On the heels of closing its Series A last month, Pacylex CEO Michael Weickert will present at The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Digital 2021 International Convention as part of the Alberta Life Sciences Showcase event on Tuesday, June 15 at 3:00 – 5:30 PM (UTC-07:00) Mountain Time (US & Canada). This update will include progress towards the initiation of the first clinical trial with PCLX-001 in the next month.

About Pacylex

Pacylex is a pharmaceutical company targeting hematologic and solid cancers with a new first-in-class therapeutic, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Pacylex’s technology combines new insights from Dr. Luc Berthiaume of the University of Alberta, connecting myristoylation to cancer, with a family of high quality myristoylation inhibitors Pacylex licensed from the University of Dundee. PCLX-001 is the lead drug in a new class of NMT inhibitors, enabling Pacylex to exploit NMTs as new clinical targets for cancer treatment. Pacylex has received regulatory authorization to begin clinical studies in Canada in the spring of 2021 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. Pacylex is also receiving support from an Alberta Innovates AICE grant in 2020, and the research leading to this breakthrough was supported in part by the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Cure Cancer Foundation.

For more information:



Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Contact: Michael J. Weickert

CEO, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

E: michael.weickert@pacylex.com

P: 650-218-1840

Twitter @Pacylex (https://twitter.com/pacylex)

LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/pacylex-pharma)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pacylex)

Contacts:

Michael Weickert Ph.D

650-218-1840

michael.weickert@pacylex.com

