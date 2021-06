CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Humble & Fume Inc. (HMBL)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 15 juin/June 2021) The common shares of Humble & Fume Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Humble & Fume is one of North America’s leading cannabis distribution solution, providing customer-centric services and accessories. Humble & Fume works with over 200 leading industry brands and offer more than 10,000 accessories and extract products, and is the only major cannabis industry player to provide a fully integrated cannabis and accessories distribution solution with complete sales, distribution, and trade market support. Servicing more than 3,000 clients continent-wide, Humble & Fume can distribute to 90% of North American customers within 48 hours. Leveraging decades of North American Cannabis accessory industry experience, we are committed to being a leading partner and brand representative by offering a comprehensive portfolio of leading brands and products to head shops, smoke shops, dispensaries, and consumers.