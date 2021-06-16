BluEarth Renewables Welcomes Carol Battershell to Its Board of Directors

Prior to the Department of Energy, Ms. Battershell was with BP for 25 years where she held a wide range of senior executive roles. With BP, Ms. Battershell held roles in operations management, strategy development, financial management, and policy development. Her last role at BP was in London as Vice President, Policy and Strategy for BP Alternative Energy.

Ms. Battershell is an experienced energy executive, bringing over 35 years’ experience to BluEarth’s Board. Ms. Battershell spent 10 years with the U.S. Department of Energy where she led multi-billion-dollar technical programs, ran the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy field operations office, and was a key contributor on two multi-agency energy policy reviews. Her most recent roles at the Department of Energy were Principal Deputy Director, and Acting Director in the Office of Policy.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – BluEarth Renewables (“BluEarth”) announced today its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed a new independent director, Ms. Carol Battershell, to the Board.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We’re thrilled to have Carol join our Board as an independent director, enhancing our corporate governance and augmenting our capabilities,” commented Rick Brouwer, Chairman of the Board.

“Carol is a valuable addition to our Board, and she brings unique experience and a complementary set of skills to BluEarth,” added Grant Arnold, President and CEO of BluEarth. “As we accelerate activity on our 2.5 GW development pipeline in the United States, Carol’s in-depth knowledge of U.S. markets and policies will be extremely valuable as we execute on our growth strategy.”

Ms. Battershell has served on the Board of Directors of Arotech, a portable energy solution and training simulator company. Ms. Battershell has also served as a member of the California Fuel Cell Board, the European Union Hydrogen Initiative Advisory Council, and the U.S. Department of Energy Freedom Car and Fuel Partnership Advisory Board.

Ms. Battershell holds a BS in Engineering from Purdue University with a specialization in environmental engineering, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future™ by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading, independent, power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates wind, hydro and solar facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes 658 MW (556 MW net) of nameplate capacity in operation, under construction and contracted pre-construction and over 2.5 GW under development. For more information, visit bluearthrenewables.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For further information please contact:

Media

Phone: (587) 324-4238

Email: media@bluearth.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87676

#distro