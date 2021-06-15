





Shine Box Capital Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for Proposed Business Combination with Interfield Solutions Ltd.

Article content Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2021) – Shine Box Capital Corp. (TSXV: RENT.P) (“Shine Box“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI“) dated June 9, 2021, to enter into a business combination (the “Transaction“) with Interfield Solutions Ltd. (“Interfield“). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the “Resulting Issuer“) will meet the listing requirements for a Tier 2 Technology issuer under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Shine Box Capital Corp. Announces Letter of Intent for Proposed Business Combination with Interfield Solutions Ltd. Back to video General Information on Shine Box Shine Box was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and has a head office in Calgary, Alberta. Shine Box is a “Capital Pool Company” under the policies of the TSXV and it is intended that the Transaction will constitute the “Qualifying Transaction” of Shine Box, as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies. The common shares of Shine Box (“Shine Box Common Shares“) are currently listed on the TSXV and Shine Box is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Article content Shine Box currently has 6,000,000 Shine Box Common Shares issued and outstanding and securities exercisable or exchangeable into 900,000 Shine Box Common Shares, being: (i) 600,000 directors and officers options exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Shine Box Common Share (the “Shine Box Stock Options“) and (ii) 300,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.10 per Shine Box Common Share (the “Shine Box Warrants“). It is expected that the directors and officers of Shine Box will exercise the 600,000 Shine Box Stock Options in connection with the Transaction. General Information on Interfield Interfield was incorporated under the International Business Companies Act, 1994 of the Republic of the Seychelles in June 2014 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Interfield carries on a software development business that provides data management and marketplace solutions for numerous business segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining, agriculture, maritime, retail, banking and government institutions, for the purposes of increasing efficiency, improving overall performance and lowering costs through online and offline software applications. Interfield’s primary commercial products include a data management tool that allows industrial companies to access real-time information and in-depth analytics of their operations. Interfield also operates “Equipment Hound”, an online marketplace allowing industrial equipment suppliers and customers to transact. Interfield also offers web application development, mobile application development and enterprise development solutions.

Article content As part of a pre-Transaction restructuring it is expected that Interfield will either continue from the Republic of the Seychelles into the Province of Alberta, or alternatively, complete a restructuring transaction that will result in an Alberta incorporated parent company being the transacting party to the Transaction, such structuring to be determined following input from legal and tax advisors. Terms of the Transaction The Transaction is expected to be completed by way of a share exchange, amalgamation or other form of business combination determined with input from the legal and tax advisors to each of Shine Box and Interfield, which will result in Interfield (or an Alberta incorporated parent entity) becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shine Box. Upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set out in the definitive transaction agreement to be entered into by Shine Box and Interfield (the “Definitive Agreement“), the following, among other things, will be completed in connection with the Transaction: the Shine Box Common Shares (which, for the purposed of the Transaction, have a deemed value of $0.25 per Shine Box Common Share on a pre-Consolidation basis) will be consolidated immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction (the “Consolidation“), which will result in the Shine Box Common Shares having a deemed value equal to the value of the common shares of Interfield (“Interfield Shares“), as determined by the pricing of the Private Placement (as defined below). It is currently anticipated that the pricing for the Private Placement will be $1.00, which would result in a Consolidation Ratio of one (1) post-consolidation Shine Box Share (“Post Consolidation Shine Box Share“) for every four (4) pre-consolidation Shine Box Common Shares, provided that in no event shall the Consolidation ratio exceed one (1) post-consolidation Shine Box Share for every five (5) pre-consolidation Shine Box Common Shares; the holders of Interfield Shares will receive common shares of the Resulting Issuer (on a post-Consolidation basis) in exchange for their Interfield Shares on the basis of an exchange ratio establishing an agreed valuation of Shine Box of not less than $1,725,000 (the “Exchange Ratio“); all outstanding warrants of Interfield will be replaced with equivalent convertible or exchangeable securities of the Resulting Issuer entitling the holders thereof to acquire common shares of the Resulting Issuer in lieu of common shares of Interfield adjusted to reflect the Exchange Ratio, and otherwise bearing the same terms of the securities they replace; the management and board of directors of the Resulting Issuer will be determined by Interfield and announced in further press releases; and Shine Box will change its name to Interfield Solutions Ltd.

Article content The Transaction constitutes an Arm’s Length Transaction under the policies of the TSXV. A more comprehensive news release will be issued by Shine Box disclosing details of the Transaction, including financial information respecting Interfield and details of insiders and proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer, once an agreement has been finalized and certain conditions have been met, including: approval of the Transaction by Shine Box’s Board of Directors; satisfactory completion of due diligence; and execution of the Definitive Agreement. Private Placement Financing In connection with and as a condition to the Transaction, Interfield intends to complete an equity financing through a brokered private placement for minimum gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the “Private Placement“). It is expected that the issue price per Interfield Share will be a minimum of $1.00, determined by Interfield in the context of the market and with advice from the agent engaged in respect of the Private Placement. The Interfield Shares will be sold to “accredited investors” and other exempt parties pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement is intended to be completed prior to or concurrently with closing of the Transaction. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to complete future acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Article content Listing An application will be made to TSXV to list the Resulting Issuer Shares on TSXV subject to all applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals. Conditions of the Transaction Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including: (i) the satisfactory completion of due diligence by each of Shine Box and Interfield; (ii) receipt of all required approvals and consents relating to the Transaction, including without limitation all approvals of the shareholders of Shine Box and Interfield, as required by the TSXV and under applicable corporate or securities laws; (iii) completion of the Private Placement; and (iv) the TSXV’s approval for listing the Resulting Issuer Shares. Sponsorship of Transaction Sponsorship of a qualifying transaction of a capital pool company is required by the TSXV unless exempt in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Given the size and nature of the Private Placement, Shine Box will apply for an exemption from the sponsorship requirements pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, however, as Interfield will be subject to TSXV Exchange Policy 2.10 concerning Emerging Market Issuers an exemption may not be available. Trading Halt Trading of the securities of Shine Box will be halted until the completion of the Transaction. Additional Information If and when a Definitive Agreement is executed, Shine Box will issue a subsequent press release in accordance with the policies of the TSXV containing details of the Definitive Agreement and additional terms of the Transaction including information relating to sponsorship, summary financial information in respect of Interfield, and to the extent not contained in this press release, additional information with respect to the Private Placement, history of Interfield and the proposed directors, officers, and insiders of the Resulting Issuer upon completion of the Transaction.

Article content For further information please contact: Shine Box Capital Corp.

Dan Forigo

Phone: 403-796-5529

E-mail: danforigo1972@gmail.com Interfield Solutions Ltd.

Suite 910 Yes Business Centre

Al Barsha 1, Dubai UEA Harold Hemmerich

Phone: +971 04 551 6795

Email: halh@interfieldsolutions.com Crae Garrett

Phone: 403-281-6399

E-mail: crae@interfieldsolutions.com All information in this press release relating to Interfield is the sole responsibility of Interfield. Cautionary Note Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions, including statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Transaction, the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, and the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer. The information about Interfield contained in the press release has not been independently verified by Shine Box. Although Shine Box believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Shine Box can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the parties will not proceed with the Transaction, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions, that the ultimate terms of the Transaction, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will differ from those that currently are contemplated, and that the Transaction, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will not be successfully completed for any reason (including the failure to obtain the required approvals or clearances from regulatory authorities). The terms and conditions of the Transaction may change based on Shine Box’s due diligence (which is going to be limited as Shine Box intends largely to rely on the due diligence of other parties of the Transaction to contain its costs, among other things) and the receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice for both Shine Box and Interfield. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Shine Box undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Shine Box, Interfield, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Article content The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87687 #distro

