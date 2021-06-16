Nexco To Bring Health and Well-Being Innovator Soter Technologies Public







Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – Nexco Resources Inc. (CSE: NXU) (the "Company" or "Nexco") announced today that subsequent to signing of the definitive agreement with Soter Technologies, LLC ("Soter" or "Soter Technologies"), the Company is moving forward to take Soter Technologies public on a Canadian exchange. Soter Technologies, based in Ronkonkoma, New York, is committed to developing and bringing to market advanced sensor technology to protect the health and well-being of students and the general public. Soter was initially founded as Digital Fly™ in 2015, and later changed its name to Soter Technologies, inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance and preservation from harm. Using advanced sensor, IoT and software technology, Soter Technologies develops and delivers leading-edge innovative solutions in two distinct and unique product lines: SymptomSense™ and FlySense®. Taking a holistic approach to health and safety, Soter provides technology tools to enhance safety and health, reduce health risk and deter harmful activities without invading an individual's privacy or civil liberties.

Article content SymptomSense™ Product Line: Screening for Contagions and Viral Threats SymptomSense™ products are designed to detect illness and protect individuals within facilities from those who may have or be carriers of contagions, viruses or other communicable illnesses. This leading-edge technology is ideal for making schools, event and sport venues, offices, house of worship and government facilities safer. It helps them remain open during times of heightened danger. SymptomSense™ multi-factor screening solutions scan full body vital signs including heart rate, blood oxygen level, respiration rate and body temperature. The SymptomSense™ Gateway and Kiosk solutions also provide a leading-edge visitor management and health screening solution for properties and venues. “Pandemic hot-spots in the United States and around the world show us that we must remain vigilant and leverage technology to protect health,” shared Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter. “Our technology will help schools, businesses and event venues to reopen and this will support the international economic recovery. SymptomSense™ is a critical, easy-to-use and cost-effective solution that can be deployed virtually anywhere.” SymptomSense™ Gateway made national and international news when it was released and featured on NBC’s Today Show in April 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also gained international attention for its ability to rapidly scan the four (4) human vitals of individuals and identify if they are expressing symptoms correlated with known illnesses, including influenza and COVID-19. The SymptomSense™ Gateway and Kiosk units scan individuals in under 10 seconds and those who express symptoms of known illnesses are identified for secondary screening or prohibited from entering buildings or venues. Large commercial property owners and managers, mall owners, professional sports venue managers, entertainment venues, government agencies, hospitals, international hotel chains and nursing home operators are all interested in leveraging this technology.

Article content FlySense® Product Line: Screening for Vaping & Bullying The FlySense® product line offers an environmental intelligence solution aimed at making the world a safer and healthier place. The patented FlySense® Vaping and Elevated Sound Detector is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools and places where vaping and smoking is banned. “We have over 12,000 FlySense® units in schools and buildings across the U.S. and in 22 other nations,” continued Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter. “With K-12 schools returning in the fall of 2021, as our world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect to see a major spike in the harmful behaviors during the return to school environments. Our FlySense® vape and bully detection solution will set these new beginnings on the right path. In addition, FlySense® is an excellent solution for indoor air quality monitoring, which will be critical as schools reopen and seek to keep COVID-19 in check and reduce the impact of the annual influenza season.” All Soter Technologies FlySense® and SymptomSense™ solutions qualify for funding through the Cares Act, CRRSA Act and the American Rescue Plan Educational Stabilization Funding (ESF) through the K-12 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program. Soter has experts on staff to work with school districts to learn how to secure up to $3,970 per student from these three COVID-19 relief programs. For more information about Soter and its services and products, visit www.sotertechnologies.com .

Article content ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Zayn Kalyan, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778-938-3367

Email: zayn@altuscapital.ca The Company previously announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Soter and the securityholders of Soter whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Soter and the business of Soter by way of a securities exchange transaction (the “Transaction“). None of the securities issued in connection with the Transaction will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, obtaining the requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals, the acceptance by a Canadian stock exchange of the listing of the Company’s common shares following the Transaction and other conditions set out in the definitive securities exchange agreement between the parties. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Article content Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in any management information circular or disclosure document to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Transaction and the completion thereof; that the SymptomSense™ technology will allow schools, businesses and event venues to reopen and this will support the international economic recovery; that as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Soter expects to see a major spike in the harmful behaviors during the return to school environments; and the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential solutions to the risks associated with economic and social re-opening trends. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Transaction; general market conditions; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Nexco expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87716

